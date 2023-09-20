'Gender Queer' Author's Confession After a GOP Senator Reads the Book Aloud Is Priceless

There’s a growing movement among American parents and conservative politicians to expose the dark underbelly of the progressive movement within the education system as it continues to attempt to groom young children to accept a number of sexual perversions. What is the reasoning behind such a project?

Well, it’s likely two-fold. First, by confusing kids and undermining the value systems their parents teach them, progressives make themselves look like they are tolerant, loving, and accepting. This creates a bond and sense of loyalty between the state and future generations, which increases the chances they will support and comply with their agenda. This will obliterate the traditional family unit, the backbone of society, which the left needs to happen in order to make themselves central in the lives of citizens.

Second, the left seeks to groom children to potentially accept sexual relationships between adults and minors as something positive instead of criminal. We witnessed liberals fighting for gay marriage and promising that there would be no slippery slope. Then came transgenderism. Next up? Normalizing pedophilia. Why else would they fight tooth and nail for drag queens to have story hours and events for kids as young as kindergarten?

Not only are teachers using curriculum to brainwash kids, but books in school libraries are also pushing an agenda and getting pretty explicit while doing so.

A report from The Blaze has revealed that the author of one such book, a graphic novel titled “Gender Queer,” has finally admitted that the book is inappropriate for kids in both elementary and middle school after a Republican senator read an extremely sexually explicit excerpt from the book.

Here are more details from the report, but be warned, this is pretty sickening:

On September 12, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) quoted a passage from “Gender Queer,” written by Maia Kobabe, to demonstrate the sordid nature of some of the books to which concerned parents have objected. “I got a new strap-on harness today,” the 71-year-old senator read aloud. “I can’t wait to put it on you. It will fit my favorite dildo perfectly. You will look so hot. I can’t wait to have your c**k in my mouth. I’m going to give you the b***job of your life, then I want you inside of me.” Even Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, a Democrat and an opponent of so-called book bans, had to acknowledge that the passage was “very disturbing,” “especially coming out of” the mouth of an aged man like Sen. Kennedy.

A clip of Kennedy’s exchange with hearing panelists went viral, so much so that Kobabe defended her book in an interview with the Washington Post that was published two days after the book-ban hearing. “It keeps being called a children’s book,” Kobabe said. “Senator Kennedy implied it was a children’s book. But I think that’s coming from a misreading of the comic book form. ‘Gender Queer’ is a comic, and in full color, but that doesn’t mean it’s for children.”

Kobabe then told the Washington Post that when she first wrote the graphic novel — an appropriate label for this work of fiction considering its subject matter — the purpose was, she alleges, to help her family understand how she views the issue of gender. You know, given the fact that science has already settled this particular part of biology, there’s no need to have a “perspective on gender.” Accept the science and move on, right?

“[T]he point of the comics was initially to be a tool to help me come out to my own family. A way to say: ‘This is what I’m talking about when I talk about gender. The pronouns are the tip of the iceberg,'” Kobabe stated. And to give you some context for the kind of person we are talking about here, Kobabe uses the pronouns “e/em/eir,” which nobody actually knows how to pronounce.

This is the kind of madness these people want to suck you into, ladies and gentlemen. It’s what they are teaching your kids if they are students enrolled in public school.

“I originally wrote it for my parents, and then for older teens who were already asking these questions about themselves,” Kobabe added. “I don’t recommend this book for kids!”

Exactly. It’s not for kids. So why do schools continue to buy it and place it in their libraries? Because there is an agenda being shoved down the throats of American children that, if accepted, will help the left achieve their ultimate ends.

“In an op-ed published in the Post in October 2021, Kobabe claimed that ‘Gender Queer’ is ‘generally’ appropriate for those in ‘[h]igh school and above,'” reports The Blaze “High school students are typically between 14 and 18 years old.”

Remove this garbage from libraries and classrooms.