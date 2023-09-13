The Morning Briefing: Gov. Luhan Grisham Is All Alone on a Commie Gun-Grabber Island

Top O’ the Briefing

We just discussed this a couple of days ago but there continue to be a lot of developments in response to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s decision to attack the legal gun owners of her state. There is so much wrong with her edict banning open and concealed carry for 30 days in Albuquerque that Lujan Grisham has achieved something almost impossible in this political climate: she has Republicans and Democrats agreeing on something.

This is from a post that Rick wrote yesterday:

wow. wow. wow. Here are words I’ve never said before:@tedlieu is right. 😳 https://t.co/MHNnfrJu8I — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 9, 2023

You can almost hear “Kumbaya” in the background, can’t you?

Rick goes on to note that even anti-gun grifter and activist David Hogg isn’t with New Mexico’s Pantsuit Pol Pot on this one. It takes some next-level tyrannical overreach to make an anti-2A move which loses that kid.

Closer to home, Lujan Grisham is getting pushback from prominent Democrats. Lincoln covered her attorney general’s response:

Grisham was dealt another blow on Tuesday when New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez issued a letter stating that his office would not defend the order. Dang. Better get ice on that, Governor Grisham. That letter is gonna leave a mark. Albuquerque TV station KOB 4 reports that Torrez’s office issued a letter stating that the ban constitutes an infringement on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens and that he was unclear on how the ban would decrease gun violence.

This came after the sheriff of New Mexico’s most populous county — Democrat John Allen — said that he would not enforce the ban. Ed writes over at HotAir that none of this should come as a surprise to Lujan Grisham:

So let us recap, shall we? Not only did Lujan Grisham fail to grasp basic American civics, she ignored the advice from literally all of the local law enforcement and political leadership on the policy she pushed — and all of these are fellow Democrats. None of them will cooperate with her, which means Lujan Grisham has to send the state police to issue civil summons without cooperation from either the police force or the sheriff’s deputies.

Lujan Grisham isn’t backing down, however. I scrolled through her X/Twitter feed (which I refuse to link to) and she’s tweeting about kids who have been shot.

What she doesn’t do is address the point that her attorney general, Sheriff Allen, and every rational person is making: depriving law-abiding citizens of their constitutional rights won’t do a thing to stop criminals from shooting innocent people. Whenever they’re pressed on this, anti-gun Dems just space out and dance around the issue. As we all know, they won’t be satisfied until those of us who legally own guns have them taken away. They can’t say that out loud too often, however. Until that dream of theirs comes true, they’ll keep trampling on our constitutional rights on their march to disarmament.

Gov. Lujan Grisham has really isolated herself with this tyrannical power play. Cam writes over at Bearing Arms that there are already six lawsuits that have been filed in response to the governor’s lunacy. That makes things very awkward given that her attorney general won’t be defending her unconstitutional folly.

Michelle Lujan Grisham is a bit player in a sparsely populated state who is obviously upset that she didn’t get in on the oppression action that so many of her fellow Democrats enjoyed during the COVID pandemic. She decided to manufacture a “public health crisis” in order to use emergency powers and make a name for herself. Given the almost universal disdain for her actions, the governor’s 15 minutes of fame are probably not going to play out as she’d hoped.

