Hour Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that he is finally calling for an impeachment inquiry into *President Joe Biden.

FACT-O-RAMA! An impeachment inquiry gives Congress greater powers of investigation.

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” McCarthy told reporters Tuesday. “That’s why today I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.”

The inquiry will be led by the three legislators currently investigating the Biden bribery skullduggery: Reps James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee; Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee; and Jason Smith (R-Mo.) chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

“Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealings,” McCarthy stated.

McCarthy also declared that “eyewitnesses have testified” that the president did engage in multiple phone calls, interactions, and dinners that resulted in “cars and millions of dollars to his son and his son’s business partners, including roughly $20 million in payments.”

He went on to mention the almost 150 Suspicious Activities Reports (SARs) as well as a trusted FBI informant who alleges the Bidens took a bribe.

McCarthy wrapped up by stating that the Biden family received special treatment from the Biden administration.

Republicans like Marjorie Taylor-Greene have been pushing for an impeachment inquiry since Biden took office. She took to X/Twitter to denounce the Biden crime family.

The Biden Crime family is CORRUPT to its core. And I refuse to sit idly by and let the Biden Crime family continue business as usual. Taxpayers should not be forced to foot the bill for a government that refuses to punish criminals and puts the interest of the American people LAST. It’s time for Republicans in Congress to stand up and hold Joe Biden accountable for the bribes and the shady business dealings he, and his family are a part of.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) recently alleged that Chinese spy bull Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) asked if he could offer votes to remove McCarthy for not moving faster against the Biden racketeering empire. Swalwell wasn’t interested.

“I do not make this decision lightly. And regardless of your party, or who you voted for, these facts should concern all Americans,” McCarthy quipped.

