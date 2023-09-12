Where in the World Are the 177,000 Illegal Aliens DHS 'Lost'?

Our homeland security is in the very best of hands.

The DHS inspector general reports that 177,00 illegal aliens released into the U.S. have up and disappeared. And that’s not the worst of it.

Of the 177,000 illegal aliens released, 54,000 had blank addresses, while the rest had either invalid or non-existent addresses. Some locations on the address forms were used 50 times, including a restaurant in Maryland, a bus station in Georgia, a car dealership in New Jersey, and a church in Illinois.

Obviously, if there’s no address, there’s no way that DHS can send the illegal alien notice of his or her immigration hearing. And in the course of vetting the illegals for criminal activity or national security risks, without a valid address they can never be arrested and deported.

“ICE must be able to locate migrants to enforce immigration laws, including to arrest or remove individuals who are considered potential threats to national security,” the report said. “The notable percentage of missing, invalid for delivery or duplicate addresses on file means DHS may not be able to locate migrants following their release into the United States.”

Why the duplicate addresses? U.S. Border Patrol and ICE personnel told the IG that illegals “commonly share addresses and may reuse addresses based on extended family all going to the same location or based on information from potential smugglers.”

This is not incompetence by ICE or the border patrol, although submitting forms on illegals without any address at all is stupid. These outrageous violations of common sense and good policy are the direct result of the cynicism and political machinations of the Biden administration.

NBC News:

To further reduce crowding in Border Patrol processing centers, the Biden administration began to release migrants in March 2021 without court dates, but with a notice to report to an ICE office within 60 days. The inspector general’s investigation found that more than 25,000 of almost 100,000 migrants released with only a notice to report to ICE were missing addresses in their files. The inspector general found in a previous report that 29% of migrants released with a notice to report to ICE did not report to the agency within the 60-day period required by the terms of their release.

Incredible. One in four illegals released without a court date have no address with which DHS can contact them? And nearly 30% never reported to DHS despite it being part of the terms for their release?

So DHS should immediately develop a program to track down these illegals, right? But DHS said it had no need to develop a system to validate addresses on migrant address forms. “The burden is on the noncitizen to provide a valid address,” the report said in summarizing DHS’ response.

In a statement to NBC News, a DHS spokesperson said, “Our immigration system is broken and outdated and Congress needs to fix it. Even under those outdated laws, the Department has improved how noncitizens are processed and vetted. Individuals seeking to come to the United States are screened by DHS and our intelligence and counterterror partners to prevent anyone who poses a threat from entering the country.” “The IG ignores legal and operational constraints that make it impossible for the Department to implement its recommendations. The report also excludes several recent DHS improvements to how we track and update noncitizen addresses across agencies.”

More than a million asylum seekers and illegal aliens were released into the interior of the United States from March 2021 to August 2022. How many of them will go into the illegal alien underground economy, never to be seen or heard from again?