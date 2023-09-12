Manhunt in Pa. for Convicted Murder & Illegal Immigrant Danelo Cavalcante Continues

Convicted 34-year-old killer Danelo Cavalcante escaped the Chester County, Pa., Prison on August 31 by crab-walking up a wall. In the last 13 days, the fugitive (who is also an illegal immigrant from Brazil) has been spotted by surveillance tapes and eyewitnesses, the most recent of who confronted the convict in his South Coventry Township home stealing a .22 caliber rifle. The homeowner fired a pistol at Cavalcante but there is no evidence of bodily injury.

Schools in the rural Philadelphia suburb are closed out of an abundance of caution as the manhunt continues. Superintendent Will Stout issued a statement to parents:

As a result of increased police activity in our community related to the pursuit of an escaped inmate from Chester County Prison, and after consultation with state and local law enforcement, we have made the decision to close all schools and offices in our district today. We know that this situation is stressful and upsetting for our entire community. We thank you once again for your patience, support, and understanding throughout the past several days.

Pennsylvania State Police have urged residents to remain in their homes with doors and windows locked while the search for Cavalcante continues. Considered armed and dangerous, law enforcement is adamant that citizens call 911 if they see Danelo Cavalcante rather than approaching or trying to neutralize any threat on their own. Now-clean-shaven Cavalcante was last seen shirtless and wearing blue pants; he has dark hair and eyes.

Cavalcante was recently sentenced to life without parole for the brutal murder of his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandão in April 2021, stabbing her 38 times in front of her two young children. He was arrested in Virginia, and authorities believe he was attempting to flee to Brazil, where he is from.

Attorneys for Cavalcante tried to persuade jurors that the man “snapped” and committed a crime of passion, but neighbors who knew Cavalcante while he was dating Brandão testified the man went from being a nice guy to one who scared the young mother. The victim’s sister told the court, “She kept saying that he was extremely jealous, that when he drank he became a different person, that he kept going through her cell phone.”

Gavin de Becker, a renowned authority on predicting violent behavior, says in his book “The Gift of Fear” that people “don’t just ‘snap.’ There is a process as observable, and often as predictable, as water coming to a boil.” Come to find out, Danelo Cavalcante is also wanted in his native Brazil — for a 2017 murder. His victim allegedly owed Cavalcante money, so he shot him six times. He has been on the run and since 2018 when he hopped a commercial flight out of Brazil to the U.S.

There is speculation that Brendão learned of Cavalcante’s crime in Brazil and threatened to report him and his whereabouts to the police if anyone is looking for a possible motive.

There is justifiable reason to issue an area lockdown as it’s been proven that Danelo Cavalcante can:

Defy gravity by crab-walking his way out of the yard and onto the prison roof

Push through the roof’s razor wire

Jump into open space from the roof and flee prison property

Exhibit violent tendencies seemingly “out of nowhere”

Abuse alcohol

Throw rocks at children

Steal vehicles and guns, and

Murder human beings.

The tip line for general information about Danelo Cavalcante is (717) 562-2987, but, again, if you see or encounter this armed and very dangerous man, immediately seek safety away from the fugitive and call 911.

Remember, when you call 911, it’s not story time. Cut the background information and tell the operator clearly and calmly the kind of help you need, your exact location, and a description of the suspect and his attire, and do not hang up until law enforcement arrives.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as warranted.