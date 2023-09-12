The Left Hates You: Trans Activists Tell Critics to Commit Suicide

In the latest example of the loving tolerance of radical leftists, Dutch transgender activists called for critics of transgenderism to kill themselves. And yes, the radical left hates your guts.

We know that woke rage has erupted even into deadly violence. For instance, in March, Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old biological woman who claimed she was a he, shot three staff members and three nine-year-olds at a Christian school in Tennessee where she was formerly a student. Shockingly, transgender activists then framed Hale as a tragic victim of bigotry!

Detransitioners, or transgenders who return to living as their biological sex, often deal with an avalanche of hatred and anger from LGBTQ activists. Experts have warned of an “increasing trend” of extremist violence from radical transgender activists, according to Fox News.

Christians and conservatives or anyone who has reservations about chopping off children’s body parts are demonized and vilified and even accused of “genocide.” Yes, really, restrictions on mutilating minors are called “genocide.” It’s no wonder trans activists begin to attack their perceived “enemies” physically.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo tweeted on Sept. 12 on X (formerly Twitter):

#Trantifa & far-left protesters in Utretcht, Netherlands on Sept. 9 called for the people critical of #trans ideology to commit suicide. (This is one of their common slogans.) Leftists held a direct action to try to stop a #LetWomenSpeak rally.

That’s about as creepy as when LGBTQ activists in New York chanted earlier this year, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.” Unfortunately, this LGBTQ insanity is a global problem now — from Europe to America, far-left transgender activists are becoming more angry and virulent.

“Trantifa”, the movement Ngo identifies above, exists across America too, not just in the Netherlands. There are reports of radicals physically assaulting individuals with whom they disagree. So it’s not just their rhetoric that is dangerous.

As I mentioned above, the trend of violence among radical trans activists seems to be increasing. These people are mentally ill and being pumped full of hate. If you’re told that those who disagree with you are actually committing genocide, that is likely to trigger a serious lash-out, especially among young people. The sad part is, the violence will likely continue to escalate, especially since it seems as if governments and institutions both in America and around the world are totally on board with radical transgenderism.

The radical pro-LGBTQ left hates you, and it’s expressing that hate in dangerous ways.