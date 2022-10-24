Biden Claims Restrictions on Transgender Surgeries for Kids Are 'Immoral'

President Joe Biden claimed that states have no right to restrict transgender “treatments” for kids, like sex change operations, calling such restrictions “immoral.” He also accused Republicans of resisting sex change operations because they are “frightened” of “what they don’t know.” Because there’s nothing terrifying about removing your eleven-year-old’s body parts.

“I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that,” Biden said of restrictions on transgender treatments for minors. “As a moral question or as a legal question, I just think it’s wrong.”

The president was responding to a question from Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok star, during a NowThis News presidential forum aired Sunday, according to the New York Post.

Mulvaney had asked if Biden thought that states “should have a right to ban gender-affirming health care.” Biden rambled, “It’s really important that we continue to speak out about the basic fundamental rights of all human beings, and the idea, the idea, that was going on, you know, in some states — I won’t get into the politics of it, but, some states, it’s just — it’s outrageous, and I think it’s immoral.” Biden also claimed to Mulvaney that fear and “lack of exposure” were causing the backlash against sex change operations and puberty blockers for minors, the New York Post reported. Biden asserted that much of the controversy over transgender operations is “pure hyperbole.” Because discussions about double mastectomies on teenagers are so likely to lead to hyperbolic concerns…

Backlash against LGBTQ+ ideology and transgender operations for minors has increased, particularly as revelations highlight how young children being targeted with LGBTQ+ propaganda can be. Harvard Children’s Hospital’s Kerry McGregor said in a video earlier this month that children can know they’re transgender “seemingly from the womb.” She also said the “gender” clinic “treats” children as young as two years old. So apparently 18-year-olds aren’t mature enough to drink alcohol but two-year-olds can get “treatment” for being “transgender”?

States have targeted radical LGBTQ+ ideology recently, including attempting restrictions on transgender “women” playing on girls’ sports teams. A female high school volleyball athlete just received a severe head injury after a “transgender” athlete “spiked” the ball at her head at an “abnormally fast” speed. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said in April that youth with gender dysphoria should receive treatment rather than medical procedures. Ladapo said 80% of “transgender” youth later wish to detransition to their biological sex.

“People fear what they don’t know. They fear what they don’t know,” Biden insisted. “When people realize, when individuals realize, ‘Oh, this is what they’re telling me to be frightened of, this is the problem, this is’ — I mean, people change their minds.” An ironic statement, since many “transgender” children change their minds and wish to live as their biological sex before adulthood.

A scientific report in 2016 warned parents against allowing their children to “change sexes,” saying that the majority of kids who question their sex mature into normal adults comfortable in their biological sex. In June 2022, New York Post reported on “detransitioned” teens who returned to living as their biological sex — but have deep regret over surgically removing body parts they can never get back.

There is no reason to get young teens body-altering treatment, particularly when they are likely to change their minds later. Are leftists simply trying to rush children into unalterable life choices so as to keep them LGBTQ — and thus presumably leftist — forever?