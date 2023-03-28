Trans Resistance Network Claims Trans Murderer Was Tragic Victim of Bigotry

On Monday, Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old biological woman who claimed she was a “he,” shot three staff members and three nine-year-olds at a Christian school in Tennessee where she was formerly a student. The Trans Resistance Network then reportedly came out with a statement that spent far more time mourning Hale and Tennessee’s restrictions on genital surgeries for minors than on the horrific murder of six innocent people, including three precious children.

The transgender group even lectured the media on using male pronouns for Audrey/“Aiden” because Tennessee disallowing 12-year-olds from chopping off their breasts and banning drag queens from sexually gyrating in front of toddlers was an obvious prequel to a mass murder at a Christian school, right?

Trans Resistance Network (TRN) has made its tweets private — it is not clear when. Jack Posobiec posted on Gettr on March 28 a screenshot of a tweet from Trans Resistance Network that included a statement from the group on the Covenant School shooting. The screenshot shows that the group’s tweets were locked or private.

After briefly expressing condolences and promising prayers for the families of the victims, the group went on at length about the “complex tragedy” of “Aiden or Aubrey [sic] Hale, who felt he had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others, and by consequence, himself.” Ah, it all makes sense! Hale just brutally murdered little kids because she wanted to “be seen!” What would we do without wokies like TRN to explain these things?

Hale is not a “he,” of course, and it’s ironic that, while going on at great length about the sympathy we should supposedly feel for a woman who deliberately shot and killed three young children and three adults, TRN misspelled Audrey’s name. That’s how much thought and effort went into this preposterous statement.

[TRN:] We do not claim to know the individual or have access to their inner thoughts and feelings. We do know that life for transgender people is very difficult, and made more difficult in the preceding months by a virtual avalanche of anti-trans legislation, and public callouts by Right Wing personalities and political figures for nothing less than the genocidal eradication of trans people from society. Many transgender people deal with anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide, and PTSD from the near-constant drum beat of anti-trans hate.

One wonders what evidence TRN has that transgenders’ depression is due to “hate” from conservatives, considering that practically every institution in society — including the federal government, mainstream media, Hollywood, and the university system — praises transgenders as heroes and targets anyone saying otherwise.

By the way, the “anti-trans legislation” TRN is referring to is Tennessee’s recent legislation restricting transgender surgeries for minors and preventing drag queens from performing in venues where minors could be, as I mentioned above. Stopping men in thongs from performing for kids and stopping children from permanently altering their growing bodies is based on science and common sense. This is especially true since the majority of transgender children later want to return to living as their biological sex.

Furthermore, while it is certainly true that transgender individuals have high rates of depression, why does no group ever ask if it’s because transgenders are attempting to live as the opposite of their biological sexes and perhaps have permanently damaged their bodies to do so? Detransitioners, or transgenders who return to living as their biological sex, often deal with an avalanche of hatred and anger from LGBTQ activists. But let’s face it — LGBTQ is one of the most popular and praised groups in America right now. Also, statistics don’t support the claim that transgenders are being killed in large numbers, or any significant numbers, for their identification. There’s no “trans genocide” going on to “justify” Audrey Hale’s murderous spree.

Another group has come under scrutiny after it threatened a Trans Day of Vengeance, set for the same week that the shooting happened. The claim was also that “trans genocide” is occurring — but the facts don’t fit that narrative. PJ Media’s Matt Margolis explained:

The group [planning the day of vengeance] purports to seek revenge for what they term “trans genocide,” a conspiracy theory that claims that transgender people are systemically targeted with violence. However, an examination of FBI statistics by the Daily Wire shows no proof to corroborate this claim. In 2021, only two of the 271 recorded hate crimes against transgender individuals resulted in murder. These figures are substantially lower than those of other groups and insufficient to substantiate allegations of “trans genocide.”

From TRN’s statement:

We remind the news media to respect the self-identified pronouns of transgender individuals who come across your desk. Aiden Hale self identified with ‘He, Him’ pronouns on forward facing sites. We also urge you to avoid pandering to those individuals on the Right who will use this double-tragedy to torment [sic] fear and terror of transgender people in order to advance a political agenda of transgender elimination.

The only elimination going on here is the murder of six people at a Christian school by a transgender.

The Trans Resistance Network isn’t the only group of woke leftists blaming Tennessee’s commonsense laws protecting children for Hale’s murderous spree. Mainstream media outlets seemed more concerned about “misgendering” the murderess than the fact she shot young children. New York Times, USA Today, and CNN actually issued humble corrections for identifying Audrey Hale as a woman.

And on the day of the shooting, Twitter user Kat Amarco tweeted, “I don’t condone Audrey Hale’s actions, though I understand their outrage against an intolerant state that brainwashes children through religious indoctrination. The reality is this human still identified as that child attending that school and carried that pain into adulthood.” Washington Post opinion contributor Mike Wise actually praised this staggering defense, replying, “This is as deep and real as it gets. Thank you.”

What about the pain of the bereaved families? Is that “deep and real”? Ironically, Wise used the shooting as a pretext to demand more gun control, even using terrorist-controlled Afghanistan and genocide-committing China as models of countries with low numbers of school shootings. Over 90% of mass shootings occur in gun-free zones, so gun control isn’t going to solve that problem.

The reality is that leftists don’t want to admit that Hale, who reportedly left a manifesto behind her, might possibly have shot up a Christian school not because she was targeted by “trans genocide” or because she could buy a gun but because she was radicalized by leftist ideology.