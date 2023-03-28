Trans Activists Called for ‘Day Of Vengeance’ Before Shooting of Christian School

On Monday, 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a biological woman who identified as transgender, murdered six people, including three children, at The Covenant School, a private Christian grade school in Tennessee.

This deadly attack was carried out the same week as a planned “Day of Vengeance” by transgender activists later this week.

Remember this is coming Saturday pic.twitter.com/fC2LA5LCvP — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) March 27, 2023

The website of the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN), declares, “Like the Stonewall Riots the gays and lesbians were experiencing what the trans community is facing now. This cycle of hate needs to end in fact it must. Allies, siblings we need you now more than ever. ‘I was a radical revolutionist. I still am a revolutionist…I am glad I was in the Stonewall Riot. I remember when someone threw a Molotov cocktail, I thought, ‘My god, the revolution is here. The revolution is finally here?’ —Sylvia Rivera.”

Currently, there is no known connection between the shooter and the group. On Monday, Nashville Chief of Police John Drake was asked whether Hale identifying as transgender played a role in her targeting the school, and he would not confirm this but indicated that it was a working theory and said it would be discussed at a later date.

Related: Suspect in Christian School Shooting Confirmed to Be Transgender

The primary Day of Vengeance event is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Supreme Court in D.C., with additional events planned for March 31. LGBTQ activists specifically targeted Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was previously the target of an assassination attempt by a far-left activist last year.

The group purports to seek revenge for what they term “trans genocide,” a conspiracy theory that claims that transgender people are systemically targeted with violence. However, an examination of FBI statistics by the Daily Wire shows no proof to corroborate this claim. In 2021, only two of the 271 recorded hate crimes against transgender individuals resulted in murder. These figures are substantially lower than those of other groups and insufficient to substantiate allegations of “trans genocide.”

According to its website, the organization’s National Recruitment Director is Bo Belotti, 22. Belotti, a biological female who identifies as a man, was profiled by her alma mater, Virginia Commonwealth University, in December.

“[She] co-founded a statewide activist collective for trans people and served as a campaign manager for a city council candidate, a field organizer for Planned Parenthood’s political action committee, and a field organizer for Terry McAuliffe in his gubernatorial run. In addition, [she] was a fellow for Del. Elizabeth Guzman and interned with former Del. Joshua Cole before being promoted to a legislative aide for Cole.”

Belotti boasted of her efforts in helping to craft HB145, which mandated the development of model transgender policies for public schools. The resulting guidelines encouraged schools to conceal the gender transition of children from their parents.

There is currently no indication that the planned “Day of Vengeance” has been canceled. However, in the wake of Monday’s shooting, various social media accounts connected to the group have been made private.