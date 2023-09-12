New Mexico's Attorney General Will NOT Enforce Grisham's Gun Ban

By now, you know that New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 30-day ban on open and concealed carry in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County has gone over like a proverbial lead balloon with pretty much everyone. Actually, a lead balloon probably would have covered more ground. Objectors to the ban include conservatives and liberals such as David Hogg of all people. And when Leftists are telling you that you have crossed a line by trying to cancel the Second Amendment, that should raise a red flag — if you will pardon the expression. Grisham was dealt another blow on Tuesday when New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez issued a letter stating that his office would not defend the order. Dang. Better get ice on that, Governor Grisham. That letter is gonna leave a mark.

Albuquerque TV station KOB 4 reports that Torrez’s office issued a letter stating that the ban constitutes an infringement on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens and that he was unclear on how the ban would decrease gun violence.

NM Attorney General Raul Torrez says he will NOT defend the governor in several already filed lawsuits related to her 30-day gun ban. “I do not believe that the Emergency Order will have any meaningful impact on public safety…I do not believe it passes constitutional muster.” pic.twitter.com/XsgZjie2eT — Brittany Costello (@BrittanyKOB) September 12, 2023

KOB said that in the letter, Torrez stated in part:

Given that only responsible gun owners are likely to abide, much less recognize your ban, it is unclear how this action will lead to a measurable decline in gun violence in our community. The data do not support the conclusion that gun violence in our community is attributable to otherwise law-abiding citizens exercising their constitutional right to carry firearms for protection outside the home….I believe it is unwise to stretch the definition of a ‘public health emergency’ to encompass something that is fundamentally a public safety issue.

Instead of Grisham’s knee-jerk, virtue-signaling approach, KOB 4 said that Torrez had some suggestions, most of which would at least be agreeable to the average conservative:

More and better-trained police officers

Stricter gun laws

Tougher guidelines for pretrial detention

“Robust” mental health and drug treatment

Rehabilitation programs to reduce recidivism

Real-time data on gun crimes and gun trafficking

Protective services framework to ensure child victims stay out of crime

I know most PJ Media readers will gag a bit on “stricter gun laws,” but at least Torrez is standing up for the Second Amendment and the Constitution. And “stricter gun laws” can be debated in the state legislature or, if necessary, in court.

A public health emergency can encompass many things. Almost too many. And a temporary ban could easily be extended for another 30 days. And then another 30 days. This could be followed by another 30 days until members of the public accepted the fact their Second Amendment rights were simply no longer relevant. After all, if a crisis goes on long enough, it eventually becomes a way of life. And, of course, any number of constitutional rights can be denied on the basis of protecting public health. We saw that during the pandemic.

I am not a gun enthusiast. But I also recognize that the Left does not care about gun violence. If it did, the borders would be secure, criminals would be in jail, and cartels would not roam the country with impunity. One thing Leftists miss about the battle for the Second Amendment is that it is not about guns. It is about power. The power to say who can own a firearm and who cannot. The power to say who can speak and who cannot. The power to say where one can go and where one cannot. It is also about the power to dictate what one can believe and what one cannot. The fact even people on the Left seem to be able to see that fact is slightly encouraging. Perhaps some on the Left may finally realize that things like “health,” “safety,” and “the greater good” were exploited by tyrants throughout history to consolidate and solidify power. And hey, it’s a start.