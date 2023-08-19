Liberties Under Assault: 2nd Amendment Edition

Don’t bother looking, I haven’t yet written “Liberties Under Assault: 1st Amendment Edition.” Look for that over the next few days.

The latest onslaught on our 2nd Amendment rights is taking place right now in Philadelphia and as much as I hate to say it, these commies are clever.

Crime in communist-run Philly is raging. As usual, it’s the same old song;

thug-hugging Democrats let criminals operate almost unfettered

crime explodes

black people pay the highest price as they are victimized the most

pinkos blame conservatives who “refuse to give up their guns”

Philly’s limp on crime Soros-backed District Attorney Larry Krasner can’t find his way to send violent criminals to prison. It’s not what Soros sent him there to do. Krasner has several missions: create a situation where crime is out of control and use the absurd crime stats to disarm the population.

Yes, the crime calamity has another purpose: to destabilize the nation long enough to make people fearful and yearn for safety, even if that means allowing Marxists to take control, but that is for another article.

Rather than lock up Philly’s criminals, Krasner and his apparatchik myrmidons have decided to go after local gun stores.

FACT-O-RAMA! Roughly 93% of guns used in crimes are obtained illegally.

Philadelphia is suing three local gun stores, Delia’s Gun Shop, Frank’s Gun Shop and Shooting Range, and Tanner’s Sports Center, for supposedly not trying hard enough to stop “straw sales.”

FACT-O-RAMA! As per the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a sale where “someone who does not want his or her name associated with the transaction, is a ‘straw purchase,'” a Federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Check out this headline from Phila.gov: City of Philadelphia Announces Lawsuit Against Gun Shops That Facilitate Illegal Straw Purchasing of Firearms

How about going after people who facilitate violent crime, like mega-Marxist DA Krasner?

The lawsuit suggests straw purchases are the problem behind Philly’s weekly “festival of lead” problem and claims the stores ignore what the city calls, “indicators of illegal activity.” It claims the stores play “an outsize role in supplying” Philly’s rampant problem of “lead poisoning.”

How many guns have been purchased from the three stores mentioned in the lawsuit?

Court filings claim the following:

Tanner’s sold 79 guns to “straw purchasers” between April 2019 – May 2021, a 25-month period. That comes down to 3.16 guns per month.

Frank’s sold 48 guns between April 2018 and December 2021, a 44-month period. That’s 1.09 guns per month.

Delia’s sold 31 firearms to alleged “straw purchasers” between March 2018 and March 2022. That’s a span of 48 months, resulting in a whopping .64 guns per month.

MATH-O-RAMA! The three gun stores combined have allegedly sold a total of 4.89 guns per month to the battlefield of Philadelphia. In 2020, a year that lands squarely in the “straw man purchase” timeline, Philly saw over 500 homicides and more than 2,200 non-fatal shootings. That’s roughly 225 shootings per month.

What Have We Learned?

In 2020 Philly was averaging 225 shootings per month and the combined straw sales of the stores in the lawsuit came out to 4.89 guns per month. Can someone explain where the other 220.11 “marksmen” got their gat in the City of Brotherly Lead?

Even if Philly spends tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees necessary to successfully sue the three stores out of business, which is likely their plan, this will reduce the number of shootings by a whopping 2.17%.

Yay, Krasner.

But Krasner doesn’t want the 9mm ventilation to stop. He needs a high body count so that he can point to a chart on the news and say “Look at all people who are getting shot! We have to close down gun stores!”

Or, the city could actually start locking up criminals. Nah.

RELATED: Four Mass Shooting Truths to Shut Down Your Liberal Family Members at Thanksgiving Dinner

This clownish lawsuit, if successful, will barely put a dent in the problem of Philly’s turkey shoot. It may result in three gun stores going out of business, and that is their likely Mao-ish goal, to stop selling guns to law-abiding Philadelphians. Yet 98.8% of thugs committed to perforating their fellow Santa-bashing yayhoos will continue to blaze away. Again, the black community pays the highest price.