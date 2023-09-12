Death Panels Are Real in the UK

I can still remember the widespread mocking that Sarah Palin received when she referred to Obamacare’s planned Independent Payment Advisory Board (IPAB) as “death panels.” The IPAB was extremely controversial, and it was ultimately repealed before it ever went into effect, effectively proving Palin’s point.

Leftists have long argued that there’s a moral case for government-run healthcare while simultaneously ignoring the realities of it. The media went to great lengths to “debunk” the death panel claim, and we ought to consider ourselves lucky the IPAB never actually happened. But a complete government takeover of our health care system is the goal of the radical left, even though those who are willing to look can see the downsides of such a system.

In fact, right now a 19-year-old in the UK is desperately trying to save her own life because an NHS hospital wants to cease life-saving treatment. It’s truly a story that would come out of a dystopian novel, but the fact that it is real life is nothing but shocking. This girl, known as ST, is lucid and has hired lawyers to fight the hospital in court.

ST is suffering from a rare genetic mitochondrial disease similar to that of Charlie Gard, the baby whose life support was withdrawn as a result of a bitterly fought high-profile legal case in 2017. ST’s condition causes chronic muscle weakness, loss of hearing and damage to her kidneys. She is dependent on regular dialysis and other intensive care, but the condition does not affect the functioning of her brain. The hospital argues that while ST’s prognosis is uncertain and she may survive for some months, her condition is deteriorating and she is therefore “actively dying”. The NHS trust has asked the court to approve a “palliative care plan” for ST which would mean she is no longer given dialysis and would die from kidney failure within a few days. Two psychiatric experts instructed by the hospital have examined ST and have told the court that she is not suffering from any mental health illness and has the mental capacity to make decisions about her own medical treatment.

We like to think of hospitals as places dedicated to preserving life, but this NHS hospital is proving the opposite, which is truly revealing about the evils of government-run healthcare. The hospital is actually arguing that she is, in fact, mentally ill because her will to live is negatively affecting her ability to see reason.

Imagine that. Do we live in a bizarro world where medical professionals can tell us that men can become women, while the survival instinct is a sign of mental illness? Well, apparently the court agreed that ST lacks the capacity to have a say in the matter of her own life because she is not trusting the doctors. “In my judgment […] ST is unable to make a decision for herself in relation to her future medical treatment, including the proposed move to palliative care, because she does not believe the information she has been given by her doctors. Absent that belief, she cannot use or weigh that information as part of the process of making the decision.”

Here’s the thing: this isn’t just about trusting doctors. Not even close. This is about trusting the government. If you don’t put your full faith and trust in the government, you are the delusional one.

Think that won’t happen here? Please, in various other ways, it’s already happening. Look at what’s happening in California, which just passed legislation that dictates that if you don’t support the state government’s belief that transitioning young children is beneficial, you essentially don’t care about the health and wellness of your own child and the courts can take that into consideration against you in a custody battle. And let’s not forget about how the government took our rights away during the pandemic and how the left appears to be interested in trying to do so again.

The radical left won’t stop until it completely takes over our healthcare system. When that happens, your very will to live could be used against you.