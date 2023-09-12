Stolen Valor: Biden Lies About 9/11, Claims to Have Been at Ground Zero the Day After the Attacks

It wouldn’t be a speech by Old Joe Biden if it didn’t contain a lie, but this was a particularly egregious one even for the conscienceless kleptocrat who currently occupies the Oval Office. On Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 jihad attacks, Old Joe stood in Alaska, the length of a continent away from where the attacks took place and claimed to have been on the scene of the destruction of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 12, 2001, the day after nearly three thousand people were killed there. There is just one problem: there is abundant evidence that Biden was in Washington on that day.

BIDEN: "Never Forget! – Ground Zero in New York. I remember standing there the next day – Felt like I was looking through the gates of hell." pic.twitter.com/YBAmEodZSp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 11, 2023

We can’t interview Corn Pop or the people who populate his innumerable other lies, but there is no doubt this time: the man who claims to be president was pulling the wool over the eyes of the American people and claiming that he carried out an act of courage and decency that he did not actually carry out. Either Biden’s dementia has rendered him so befogged that he can no longer distinguish reality from fantasy, or he is so dishonest, down to the very core of his being, that lying comes as naturally to him as breathing.

The second possibility is more likely, considering that Biden has had only a glancing relationship with the truth going all the way back to 1968, when he admitted plagiarizing a paper he wrote as a first-year law student, and has assembled a shocking long record of lying ever since then. On Monday, the unrepentant liar nevertheless tried to affect a tone of outraged righteousness as he intoned weakly: “To renew our sacred vow: never forget. Never forget. Never forget. Each of us. Each of those precious lives stolen too soon, when evil attacked.”

There he goes again. “Evil” did indeed attack on 9/11, but evil itself never actually makes an appearance, wearing archvillain tights with “EVIL” written across the chest so you know with whom you’re dealing. Evil comes instead in multiple forms, many claiming the mantle of the good, and 9/11 was no exception: on that day, the people who struck us were Islamic jihadists. They believed they were doing the work of the supreme being and would gain a place in paradise by committing mass murder on that day.

Old Joe and his regime, however, are deeply committed to the proposition that no such people exist and that the religion that animated the hijackers on that day is entirely benign, and people who adhere to it are valued members of their governing coalition. Thus he didn’t dare name the motivating ideology of the perpetrators. That would have gotten him charges of “Islamophobia.”

Biden followed up his dissimulation with his big lie of the day. “Ground Zero New York,” he continued. He paused for a moment, as if he were wondering whether he should really take the plunge and tell this whopper. In any case, he went ahead: “And I remember standing there the next day, and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell, it looked so devastated, because the way you could s—, from where you could stand.” Yeah, Joe, we all saw those images on TV, just as you did, because you were in Washington on that day.

Called out on this lie, the White House Cleanup On Aisle Biden team provided evidence that Biden was part of a senate delegation that went to Ground Zero on Sept. 20, 2001, nine days after the attacks but didn’t address Old Joe’s claim that he was there on the day after. On Sept. 12, 2001, C-SPAN captured video of Biden speaking on the Senate floor about the attacks at the time he now claims to have been on the scene of those attacks.

This is unlikely to get any more attention from the establishment media than Biden’s other lies. Many will dismiss it as an honest mistake, since he was there on Sept. 20. But given the alleged president’s lengthy history of lying and the cloud that hangs over him due to unanswered questions about influence-peddling with his son, this should not be passed over in silence or cavalierly dismissed. Old Joe Biden is clearly a deeply dishonest man. The implications of that for the nation and the world are far-reaching. They should not be ignored.