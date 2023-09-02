Even WaPo’s ‘Fact-Checker’ Has Had Enough of Biden’s Constant Lies

Up to now, the Washington Post’s resident “Fact-Checker” Glenn Kessler has been a loyal propagandist for the leftist establishment, never breaking character or giving any sign that he was interested in or even capable of independent thought.

Even Kessler, however, seems to have finally had enough of Old Joe Biden’s constant lying. On Thursday, Kessler made what for the WaPo amounted to a remarkable admission: much of what Old Joe blathers on about is not “credible.” That’s a polite way of saying that the faux president is a liar.

Yes, you knew that. Everyone did. But for the Washington Post, which has doggedly carried water for this disastrous regime even as it has driven America into a ditch, to admit it was momentous. To be sure, Kessler never accuses Biden of lying outright, despite Old Joe’s lengthy history of lies that goes all the way back to his plagiarism in law school. The closest Kessler gets is to note that some people have accused Biden of lying: “Contemporary news reports on the house fire do not match his telling of it, fanning criticism that he had lied to a vulnerable audience.”

This is worlds away from the WaPo’s treatment of the hated Trump, whom they accuse of lying on a regular basis, most recently on Aug. 19 in the story entitled “Trump’s lies tested limits of the bully pulpit. His right to say them is at core of criminal defense.” Kessler and his fellow Post apparatchiks would rather don MAGA hats and put on a Kid Rock album than write anything on the order of “Biden’s lies tested limits of the bully pulpit,” but Kessler came as close as the WaPo is going to get when he wrote that while Old Joe’s tall tales were sometimes “largely true,” others “fall short.”

Kessler added, “As president, Biden has continued a tradition of embellishing his personal tales in ways that cannot be verified or are directly refuted by contemporary accounts.” That’s what they call “lying,” Glenn. I know how it must hurt your heart to admit that the figurehead of this far-left regime is multiply guilty of it, but the facts are the facts.

For all the limitations that his ideological blinkers impose upon him, however, Kessler does manage to provide a fairly accurate summary of some of Biden’s most egregious lies. Kessler notes that “at least six times as president, mostly recently in comments to Hurricane Idalia victims Wednesday, Biden has exaggerated the extent of a fire that occurred at his house in 2004.”

Kessler doesn’t say anything about the embarrassing tone-deafness of Biden’s recent trotting out of this lie for the victims of the Maui wildfires; before an audience of people who had lost everything, Old Joe, who has led a life of privilege as a member of the Beltway elite ever since the early Seventies, was nattering on about how he almost lost his vintage Corvette.

Kessler also actually does some useful research about one of Old Joe’s favorite lies. Kessler writes: “Three times this year — and at least seven times since 2014 — Biden has told a version, most recently on Aug. 10, of a story about words his father supposedly spoke after a teenage Biden saw two well-dressed men in suits kiss each other in downtown Wilmington in the early 1960s. ‘Joey, it’s simple. They love each other,’ Biden’s father is said to have remarked.”

As improbable as the story is, it gets even worse in light of the variations Kessler notes: “In 2014, in a New York Times article on his evolution on same-sex marriage, he was the father in the story, speaking to one of his sons. In the article, Biden’s father figures in a different story on a similar theme — forcing a friend to apologize after insulting a gay couple at a Delaware beach. But in 1987, Biden told the Los Angeles Times yet another version — that his father had lectured him after he tried to put off a visit to a gay couple who were strong supporters of the senator and shared an apartment at a Delaware beach.”

As if to assure his readers of his continuing ideological purity, Kessler also quotes deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates, who told him, presumably with a straight face, that Biden “has brought honesty and integrity back to the Oval Office.” That’s what the sinister authoritarian corruptocrat in the White House and his minions want us to believe, and so that’s what Kessler tells us. Nevertheless, Kessler’s piece introduces WaPo readers to what will be a foreign concept to most of them: Old Joe Biden may not be entirely honest. In that, Kessler has done a valuable service.