Even the Left Is Outraged Over NM Governor's Gun Ban

Whether it’s just a question of good politics or a desire not to be seen as hypocritical about constitutional rights, many on the left are opposing New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s ban on carrying guns in Albuquerque — including some you might not expect.

“This kind of approach leads to the over-policing of our communities, racial profiling, and increased misery in the lives of already marginalized people,” said Lalita Moskowitz, litigation manager for the ACLU of New Mexico. “The governor should be following evidence-based solutions such as meaningful diversion and violence intervention programs and addressing the root causes of violence.”

The ACLwho?

It’s rare that so many on both sides agree on a Second Amendment issue. In this case, the two sides are coming at it from slightly different viewpoints.

“An unconstitutional approach undermines the important collaboration gun issues deserve, and the important role of a Governor to lead genuine reforms,” Democratic state Sen. Joseph Cervantes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In other words, back off, governor. You’re getting people who might be our allies on this issue angry.

The gun ban created some strange bedfellows.

I support gun safety laws. However, this order from the Governor of New Mexico violates the U.S. Constitution. No state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution. https://t.co/kOhLMtaOl2 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 9, 2023

Senator Ted Cruz had a rather sardonic reply.

wow. wow. wow. Here are words I’ve never said before:@tedlieu is right. 😳 https://t.co/MHNnfrJu8I — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 9, 2023

Perhaps even more shocking was gun control radical David Hogg, survivor of the school massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School, who routinely tosses rhetorical bombs at Second Amendment advocates.

He actually put a little thought into this tweet.

I support gun safety but there is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution. https://t.co/6GfbOZLc7g — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 9, 2023

Even the left can see the supreme danger of using a “public health emergency” to effect constitutional changes to gun laws. I just wish they’d see the danger of leaning on social media companies to squelch free speech for the same reason.

Grisham lashed out at Rep. Ted Lieu for his tweet.

Hey Ted, conceal and open carry are state laws that I have jurisdiction over. If you’re really interested in helping curb gun violence, I’d welcome you to join our next police academy class. https://t.co/Odf9fNbO2W https://t.co/17ca1dYpLc — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 10, 2023

Two Republican legislators, Reps. Stefani Lord and John Block, have begun proceedings to impeach Lujan Grisham.

“This is an abhorrent attempt at imposing a radical, progressive agenda on an unwilling populous. Rather than addressing crime at its core, Governor Grisham is restricting the rights of law-abiding gun owners. Even Grisham believes this emergency order won’t prohibit criminals from carrying or using weapons; a basic admission that this will only put New Mexicans in danger as they won’t be able to defend themselves from violent crime,” Lord said.

In the interest of balance and presenting both sides of the issue, gun control groups praised Lujan Grisham’s suspension of the Constitution.

Associated Press:

Saira Rao, co-founder of Here4TheKids, a group advocating for banning guns and fossil fuels outright, praised Lujan Grisham’s actions — and wished it should be made permanent. “It’s inhumane that we haven’t eliminated the No. 1 killer of children and teens in this country,” she said. “So I salute the governor for making that first brave step for saving our children.” The Catholic Church also weighed in. Lujan Grisham “has been consistent in addressing gun safety through legislation and is not now attacking the Second Amendment. She knows the law,” Santa Fe Archbishop John C. Wester said in a statement.

Brain-dead radicals who want to ban guns and fossil fuels “outright” need to go on an FBI watch list. As for the Catholic Church saying that Lujan Grisham “knows the law,” this raises the question of which law she’s talking about.

I expect that the first opportunity a federal judge has to block this executive order, they’ll take it.