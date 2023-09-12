MUST SEE: What Country Superstar Jelly Roll Did During Concert to Honor Vietnam Veteran Is Awesome

You can tell a lot about a society by how it treats its warriors. If they are hailed as heroes and treated with the utmost respect, which includes providing for their needs long, long after they have retired from the battlefield, then you can almost guarantee such a nation is healthy. This will reflect on what they believe about their own values, their place on the global stage, and how they see issues like gender and sexuality as well.

Unfortunately, modern-day America has lost a lot of the respect it had as a society for those who volunteer to go out and defend our Constitution and way of life from enemies both foreign and domestic. Even our own commander-in-chief, who is essentially the head of the armed forces, disrespects our men and women in uniform.

President Joe Biden has dishonored the lives of those who died during his disastrous Afghanistan troop withdrawal in the summer of 2021 by attempting to turn a meeting with their families into a photo op for himself, while also refusing to say their names. They died due to his failures as a leader, yet he will not take responsibility for what happened, nor will he honor the memory of the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect people during a situation he created. That sums up how liberals view military members in general: disposable heroes for their agenda.

Fortunately, not everyone here is like that.

Take country music superstar Jelly Roll for example. Earlier this month, during a concert in Las Vegas, Jelly stopped the show after he spotted a Vietnam veteran in the crowd and decided to honor him in a really cool way. This is the kind of respect we should all show toward those who willingly sign up to defend our freedom.

“This gentleman right here has got a Vietnam veteran hat on, and he has been standing right here and rocking with me all night long,” the singer went on to say from the stage. “I just want to tell you how much I appreciate you and your service, sir. Thank you so much.”

“Thank you, I hope you’ve enjoyed the hell out of tonight,” Jelly Roll added. Cameras at the show all turned toward the veteran, who was in the middle of giving Jelly a salute. And then, as if that wasn’t cool enough, he informed the veteran that he would never again pay for a ticket to one of his concerts.

“And I promise you this, you’ll never buy another ticket to my show. I’m gonna get my people with you. You’re welcome forever, thank you,” the country star told the man in the crowd.

As you probably already guessed, the video exploded online, garnering a whopping 400,000 views since it was posted on social media.

An individual who posted the video on TikTok wrote in the caption, “This man is the best!! He doesn’t care about the fame he cares about his people and he [proves] that to 15 thousand people!”

“You have saved so many people we all lit up the room Friday night!” the TikTok user continued. And the user was not at all alone in his praise and appreciation for what Jelly did to honor this hero.

“As a retired military member… Just one more reason to love Jelly Roll,” an individual stated in the comments. “Thank you for recognizing this man.”

“This man gives me goosebumps all the time,” another user stated. “What an amazing show.”

If you want to know how to treat our warriors, Jelly Roll just provided the perfect example of how it’s done. What an outstanding act of gratitude.