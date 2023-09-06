Hypocrite Biden Already Violated White House Masking Protocol

I’m sure you all cringed when you heard White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announce on Tuesday that in light of recent events, Joe Biden would begin masking again.

“President Biden tested negative last night for COVID-19 and tested negative again today. He’s not experiencing any symptoms,” she said during Tuesday’s press briefing. “As far as the steps that he is taking: Since the President was with the First Lady yesterday, he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance. And as — as has been the practice in the past, the President will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well.”

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden will be wearing a mask indoors again pic.twitter.com/3NZqnP36N2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2023

Honestly, I had already expected Biden to do this because it’s quite clear the public is being conditioned to accept COVID restrictions again. With all the talk about new variants, new vaccines and mandates, and potential masking recommendations, it was easy to see what going on. Jill Biden reportedly testing positive was, perhaps, the best segue for Joe Biden to “lead by example” and go back to the masking that most well-adjusted people have long since given up on.

Oh, but wait, this is COVID we’re talking about, and as the pandemic showed, many in government who were perfectly fine imposing restrictions on the masses weren’t exactly keen on following themselves.

Later that very day, Biden briefly participated in a Medal of Honor ceremony for a Vietnam veteran. He did enter the ceremony wearing a mask but pulled it off immediately before getting close to the elderly honoree. Biden then proceeded to mingle with a crowd of people with his naked face.

Joe Biden just BOLTED out of the room immediately after awarding the Medal of Honor to Army Captain Larry Taylor. The ceremony continued on for several minutes afterwards. Biden completely missed a concluding prayer. pic.twitter.com/BjSdeHcLPD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2023

Biden’s hypocrisy on this is by no means surprising. On his first day in office, Biden and his entire family violated Biden’s mask mandate for federal buildings mere hours after he signed it.

At the time, his then-press secretary Jen Psaki insisted that his executive order was about sending a message to the public. “I think he was celebrating an evening of a historic day for our country. And certainly, he signed the mask mandate because it’s a way to send a message to the American public about the importance of wearing masks, how it can save tens of thousands of lives,” Psaki said.

I suspect nothing has changed. The White House’s claim that Joe Biden would be masking wasn’t so much about what Joe Biden would do as it was about sending a message to the American people: get ready, COVID restrictions are coming back.