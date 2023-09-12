DHS Capo Takes Occasion on 9/11 to Fearmonger About 'Climate Change,' 'Disinformation,' 'Domestic Terror'

Just as his (nominal) boss, Joe Biden, did yesterday, DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas took the occasion on 9/11 on MSNBC to reframe the focus of the “War on Terror” inwards, targeting the Deep State trifecta of “misinformation,” “climate change,” and “domestic terror.”

I monitor the epicenter of corporate state media, MSNBC, so you don’t have to — not because there is any news value to the propaganda (it’s largely indistinguishable from what you might expect from North Korean television) but because it often provides valuable insight into what the Deep State is plotting and what narratives it is advancing in the service of its multi-pronged social engineering projects.

Of course, once you have downloaded the proverbial blueprint, not much that is said on MSNBC is very surprising. Its agitprop is very predictable.

So it was on 9/11 as any other day. I predicted both before watching Brandon’s begrudging speech — full of lies, incidentally, about his personal experience that week, as Robert Spencer reported earlier — and before checking out MSNBC’s coverage that the talking point of the day would be that the “threat landscape” has “evolved” such that “domestic terror” is now the preeminent terror threat — plus “misinformation,” “climate change,” and the whole roster of “current things.”

Related: Brandon Pivots to Veiled ‘Domestic Terror’ Talking Points in Mangled 9/11 Speech

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough of Morning Joe infamy welcomed DHS Secretary Mayorkas onto their program to read that script.

Here’s the relevant portion of what he said:

The threats to the homeland have evolved significantly over the past twenty years… Twenty years ago, twenty-two years ago, we were not thinking about the threat of cybersecurity… the threat of adverse nation-states spreading disinformation and trying to sow discord in the United States was not something at top of mind. The frequency and gravity of extreme weather events. Our Department of Homeland Security… [has] grown so significantly in our partnerships and capabilities.

Resident race-hustling kingpin Al Sharpton then prompted Mayorkas with the rambling prelude to the rollout of the “domestic terror” narrative:

All of us were attacked despite our race, despite our religion… we all died in the Twin Towers… You have crusaded probably more than anyone in the cabinet about the threat of internal terrorism, domestic terrorists, and hate crimes… How important is it for us to deal with, on this day, remembering that there are those inside the country that raise a threat to us?

Mayorkas:

The threat of the domestic violent extremist is the most prominent terrorism-related threat that we face in the homeland now. And partnership is the only thing that can conquer that. And your message of unity resonates on a day like this so profoundly.

Mika then thanked him for his wise words and never forced him to explain how labeling roughly half of the country as terrorists is a “message of unity,” nor how race-hustling on 9/11 serves the function of unity. Alas, race hustling is all that Sharpton of physically capable of doing, and his entire reason for appearing on MSNBC, so why would anyone expect he’d spare the anti-white racism on 9/11 or any day?

Meanwhile, Mayorkas’ agency has lost tabs on (at least) 177,000 illegal immigrants from God-knows-where, which apparently doesn’t meet the threshold of “terror threat.”