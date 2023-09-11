Brandon Pivots to Veiled 'Domestic Terror' Talking Points in Mangled 9/11 Speech

Brandon’s handlers did whatever they have to do to inject some life into their charge prior to his public appearances and wheeled him out onto stage earlier today to deliver, however ineptly, a speech commemorating the attacks of 9/11.

The beginning was full of banalities — why anyone listens to these things expecting to hear any bit of authenticity or truth is beyond me — about the sacrifices made by those on that day and by those who fought in the subsequent wars.

But, before the livestream started, I prophesied to myself that he was almost assuredly going to reference at some point something called “domestic terrorism,” sometimes known as “domestic extremism” and by other terms, perhaps explicitly but more likely in oblique terms to maintain some semblance of respect for the victims of 9/11 (as if Brandon cares about them).

The Deep State, via its proxy in the White House and the various agencies it controls including the DHS, is quick to remind America at every turn that “domestic terror” is now the #1 national security threat of the day, surpassing Wahhabi Islamism — ginned up and exported by Amerian “ally” Saudi Arabia, by the way — or any other form of organized terror.

Via Forbes, March 2021:

The most “lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat” to the United States is domestic, ideologically motivated extremism, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in his opening remarks at a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee. Mayorkas said that since the September 11 attacks, the threat landscape against the U.S. has substantially “evolved” to the point that foreign terrorism is no longer the chief concern of DHS.

The Brandon speech writers were cagey in their insertion of the “domestic terror” talking points into the 9/11 speech today, but, if you parse the lofty rhetoric, it becomes clear what narrative, however obliquely, they are trying to paint:

Today, our intelligence community has recently assessed… that [the] al-Quaeda threat from Afghanistan and Pakistan has reached a historic low… Terrorism, including political and ideological violence, is the opposite of all we stand for as a nation that settles our difference [sic] peacefully under rule of law… We’re going to continue to track [the] terrorist threat in all forms wherever it may be… We defend with our hearts… our democracy. Today, we can look across the country and around the world and see rising anger and fear… A rising tide of hatred and extremism… It’s more important than ever that we come together around the principle of American democracy regardless of our political backgrounds. We must not succumb to the poisonous politics of difference and vision. We must never allow ourselves to be pulled apart by petty, manufactured grievances.

What 9/11 was to the original “War on Terror,” January 6 is to the current war on “domestic terror” — a justification for unprecedented crackdowns on civil liberties at home. The comparison has been made often and forcefully by Democrat partisans.

In addition to the victims of 9/11, what I’ll never forget, on this day or any other, is what tatters were made of the Bill of Rights in the name of the first iteration of the “War on Terror,” and what further transgressions the government is now committing and will commit in the name of waging the new war on “domestic terror.”