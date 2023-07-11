The Morning Briefing: New Biden Spin—He's a Real Jerk So...No Dementia!

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ferrana’s insistence that she was perfecting a chorizo-scented essential oil had begun to worry the rest of Coupon Club.

Thanks to Kevin and Paula for filling in for the last couple of Briefings. I spent last week providing hospice care for my beloved cat YoYo as he was checking out for good. I didn’t mention it to anyone at work for a few days because I was secretly hoping for a miraculous comeback. By late Thursday, I knew that we were just counting hours. I hadn’t slept much all week and asked Paula if I could have a couple of days to deal with the end. We’re all pet people here, and the boss graciously gave me the time off. I wrote a quick little memorial here.

It is time for another Mainstream Media production of “Joe Biden Is Totally All There!” This one is presented by the spinmeisters over at Axios. In an effort to avoid chiropractic and physical therapy Axios writers like to trade days with the hacks at Politico when it comes to licking Biden’s boots.

Robert covered this one for us:

Until now, however, the establishment media has dutifully done its part to keep the public from seeing the real Joe Biden. In another sign that the Left is preparing to throw Old Joe overboard, Axios on Monday revealed that the real Joe Biden is ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, and brutal to those who have the misfortune of working for him. Axios noted that “in public, President Biden likes to whisper to make a point. In private, he’s prone to yelling.” Old Joe isn’t just raising his voice to make a point. It’s so bad that those who work for the Figurehead-In-Chief avoid meeting with him in private: “Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast.” The meetings are a charade, anyway, sincesomeone else is giving the real orders, so why should staffers have to endure the old man’s tirades?

Biden’s temper and potty mouth are only secrets to the unwashed masses of Democrats who believe everything they are told about President LOLEightyonemillion. He’s always been a spaz and was infamously caught dropping an f-bomb on a hot mic when he was vice president. He has, on many occasions, become openly hostile and confrontational with reporters.

Related: NY Times Continues to Report on a Joe Biden Who Doesn’t Exist

The man is fraught with unpleasant personality issues.

Robert’s contention that the Left wants Biden gone is a popular one among my colleagues in conservative media. I’m not quite there yet. One reason is that, for every 20 negative words written about Biden in pieces like this, another 200 praising or spinning for him are included.

More from Robert:

Much of the Axios piece, however, appears to be devoted to using Biden’s rants as evidence that he doesn’t have dementia. And so we’re told that “Biden’s temper comes in the form of angry interrogations rather than erratic tantrums. He’ll grill aides on topics until it’s clear they don’t know the answer to a question — a routine that some see as meticulous and others call ‘stump the chump’ or ‘stump the dummy.’”

I buy the part about the rants happening but the notion that the perpetually addled idiot we see in virtually every public appearance suddenly becomes engaged and just bursting with brilliant questions is a tough sell. A more plausible explanation is that his outbursts are highly irrational because he is always confused. As Robert notes, this would be a sign of dementia. That Axios is working so hard to spin the symptom 180 degrees indicates to me that the Democrats’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media are all still Team Joe and not trying to get rid of him. Maybe they’ve even begun to believe their own fiction about him.

They’ve been lying about him for so long that they probably can’t remember if there ever was any truth.

