Biden Caught With Cheat Notes Giving Him Reporter’s Question for Press Conference

Just after Old Joe Biden announced that he wants to keep inflicting pain on the American people until Jan. 20, 2029, he gave us new confirmation of the fact that he is not in charge, and that his whole presidency is as fake as his version of his life story. At a White House press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, Biden carelessly let his cheat notes be seen, revealing that the press conference was a sham, as the sham president was given the questions beforehand.

Imagine the hue and cry if Trump, who faced withering contempt and false accusations from establishment media propagandists throughout his presidency, had been caught with notes showing that the whole thing was more socialist kabuki theater than an opportunity to allay the concerns and answer the questions of the free press. But the same media sycophants who play along with Old Joe’s president act by pretending to be actual reporters aren’t going to turn around and blow the whistle on the whole charade.

Fox News, however, had the story Wednesday, reporting that during the Rose Garden event with Yoon Suk Yeol, “a photographer captured a small cheat-sheet in the president’s hand signaling he had advanced knowledge of a question from Los Angeles Times journalist Courtney Subramanian.” The card Biden was holding was marked “Reporter Q & A, April 26, 2023.” Underneath that was “Question #1,” followed by a photo of Courtney Subramanian and the legend “Courtney Subramanian [Soo-bruh-MAIN-ee-an]. Los Angeles Times.” Despite having the prompt about how to pronounce Subramanian, Joe didn’t dare risk it, and settled for calling her “Courtney.”

The card then gave the question Ms. Unpronounceable was going to ask: “How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?” In the event, Subramanian asked a more detailed question, but one that stuck to the overall thrust of the question on Old Joe’s cheat sheet: “Your top economic priority has been to build up U.S. domestic manufacturing in competition with China, but your rules against expanding chip manufacturing in China is hurting South Korean companies that rely heavily on Beijing. Are you damaging a key ally in the competition with China to help your domestic politics ahead of the election?”

Old Joe evidently had ample time to prepare an answer that was just as canned as the question. Fox notes that “in March 2022, Biden displayed a list of prepared answers during a White House news briefing after his ’this man cannot remain in power’ comment about Russian President Vladimir Putin, which raised questions about his support for regime change in Russia.” And there is much more of this. Biden himself has acknowledged on numerous occasions that he isn’t really doing the job.

One indication of this is the nameless superiors to whom he has alluded more than once. In August 2022, he said: “I took control. I shouldn’t do that. I’m not allowed to do that.” Not allowed by whom? In June 2021 at the G7 Summit, Biden said: “I’m sorry, I’m going to get in trouble with staff if I don’t do this the right way.” Get in trouble? Pull rank on ‘em, Joe! At a press conference in Nov. 2021, he gave the impression that he was not supposed to take too many questions: “I can take… I’m going to get in real trouble… this is the last question I’m taking.”

On Sept. 8, 2021, Biden announced, “I‘m supposed to stop and walk out of the room.” On Aug. 30, 2021, he told a reporter, “I’m not supposed to take any questions, but go ahead,” but when the question turned out to involve his catastrophic mishandling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he said: “I’m not gonna answer Afghanistan now,” and walked away. On June 19, 2021, Biden told reporters: “I’ll take your questions, and as usual, folks, they gave me a list of the people I’m going to call on.” Then in June 2022, according to Fox, “reporters captured a cheat sheet at a White House meeting with cabinet members detailing specific instructions for the president. ‘YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,’ the first bullet point read. ‘YOU take YOUR seat.’”

Who writes these instructions? Who writes the press conference questions? Who writes the answers? Why does the press play along? Who’s really running the show and preparing the scripts for Old Joe to stumble through? The worst part is that no one in the establishment media is even asking these questions.