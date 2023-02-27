Biden On Track to Set a Record, but Not One Any President Should Want

Old Joe Biden’s misrule, or more precisely the misbegotten reign of Ron Klain and the rest of Biden’s handlers, will go down in history as one of the darkest periods of American history: one of encroaching federal authoritarianism, aggressive assaults on our national identity, and rapid political and economic decline. In light of the revolting and horrific record this regime has amassed over the last two years, as well as its chief mouthpiece’s galloping dementia, it’s no surprise that the Biden administration is on track to set a record, but it’s not one that anyone connected to this dumpster fire in Washington should be proud of: Old Joe is set to establish a modern record for fewest press conferences by someone who claims to be president of the United States.

David E. Clementson, who is an assistant professor in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, noted in an article at The Conversation Monday that “it took Biden until late March 2021 to hold his first press conference, more than two months after his inauguration – the longest a new president had gone without holding a press conference in 100 years.” One would almost think that the new president’s handlers knew that he was abjectly unprepared to deal with the media in an unscripted setting, and so were laying the groundwork for the scripted Potemkin press conferences that have become a hallmark of this administration. That couldn’t be the reason for the long delay, could it?

Sure it could: “During Biden’s first year in office, he held a total of 10 press conferences.” In fact, he has had only 21 in all, making his average for his first two years of pretending to be president just over ten per year. No president in the last 34 years has averaged so few press conferences. Nor were these anything like the raucous and confrontational press conferences of the Trump era, when the America-First president faced his fiercest critics in the far-Left establishment media and fielded their toughest questions. Instead, during the first year of the Biden regime, most of the press conferences featured Old Joe “reading prepared remarks and then leaving without taking questions from reporters. When he does take questions, he tends to call only on preselected reporters from — in his own words — ‘a list I’ve been given.’”

In the fog of his dementia, Biden himself has made clear on numerous occasions what was apparently supposed to remain beneath the surface: that his press conferences are Potemkin affairs, not genuine or anything close to spontaneous exchanges with actual journalists. There are few actual journalists in the room, and no actual presidents. Accordingly, at a presser in Nov. 2021, Biden said, “I can take… I’m going to get in real trouble… this is the last question I’m taking.” On Sept. 8, 2021, Biden announced, “I‘m supposed to stop and walk out of the room.” On Aug. 30, 2021, he told a reporter, “I’m not supposed to take any questions, but go ahead.” But when the question turned out to involve his catastrophic mishandling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he said, “I’m not gonna answer Afghanistan now,” and walked away. Was Afghanistan not on the script? On June 19, 2021, Biden told reporters, “I’ll take your questions, and as usual, folks, they gave me a list of the people I’m going to call on.” As usual.

Even the sycophantic White House press corps has gotten fed up with the Biden Show. Clementson points out that “in June 2022, a group of White House reporters officially complained about Biden’s inaccessibility, accusing him of practices ‘antithetical’ to the ‘concept of a free press,’ noting that ‘every other president before Biden (including Trump) allowed full access to the very same spaces.’” Wow! Including even the hated Trump? That’s quite a shot from people who believe Trump to be the source and summit of all evil in America today.

These journalists should not have been surprised, however, that Biden’s press conferences have been “antithetical” to the “concept of a free press.” With its Disinformation Governance Board and collusion with the Big Tech giants to silence dissidents, it’s clear that the Biden regime has no respect for “the concept of a free press” in the first place. Biden’s handlers’ contempt for dissent and increasingly obvious authoritarianism are the best explanation, even beyond their frontman’s dementia, for why they usually keep Old Joe under wraps and away from everyone who might ask him a tough question. Now their regime could go down in history not only as a dumpster fire, but as the most secretive and closed administration in American history. The proles need not know what is going on. The only thing they need to do is obey.