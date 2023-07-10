Good News For Dems: UN Says South Will Be Too Hot for Humans by 2070

You must have been getting too calm: a meteorologist for NBC and the United Nations itself have now sounded the latest doomsday warning, although this one isn’t quite as urgently dire as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s famous 2019 warning that we were all gonna die within twelve years (egad, we have only eight left) if we didn’t gut the economy, eat bugs, and let China become the world’s sole economic powerhouse. Now our Leftist intellectual and moral superiors are assuring us that the Southern United States will be absolutely unfit for human habitation by 2070. All right, everybody, back to the blue states.

ADN America reported Monday that the day when the South will become a literal hellhole is “probably closer than you might think.” NBC groupthinker and establishment meteorologist Angie Lassman “cited a controversial 2022 United Nations climate report that says rising heat in the U.S. will make parts of Alabama, California, Georgia, Louisiana ‘less suitable’ for human beings by 2070.” By then, Democrat governors and mayors will have rendered the blue states and big cities even “less suitable” for human beings, and so where will our children and grandchildren go then?

NBC’s “Sunday Today” guest host, the aptly named Joe Fryer, chimed in: “The human body simply can’t handle these levels of heat and will go into heat stress. With much of the country and the world experiencing these record temps, at what point do certain areas just simply become uninhabitable for humans?”

Lassman was right there to add fuel to Fryer’s hysteria: “That report also states that up to one-third of the global population will start experiencing life-threatening heat conditions, something that we currently only see in places like the Sahara.” The implications, she said, were catastrophic: “This all means climate migration, people in the hottest areas with the most vulnerable populations moving to avoid the heat and drought conditions. That of course, will put pressure on the cities and towns they move to and the heat [is] projected to cause this ripple effect this century.”

Lassman was getting a great deal of this nonsense from the UN; she “cited a study published in October 2022 by the United Nations and Red Cross. It suggests that by 2070, heating temperatures could make some parts of the world ‘warmer than conditions deemed suitable for human life to flourish.’” Nevertheless, it would be premature to look into real estate deals in Antarctica. We’ve been living with climate hysteria from the Left for decades now.

It’s useful to remember that back in September 1958, future feminist heroine Betty Friedan published an article in Harper’s Magazine entitled “The Coming Ice Age.” Friedan purported to explain “how a rising of the ocean waters may flood most of our port cities within the foreseeable future — and why it will be followed by the growth of a vast glacier which may eventually cover much of Europe and North America.” Do 65 years count as the “foreseeable future”? Can we safely say that we’re out of the danger zone for this coming ice age now? Or might the vast glacier counter the effects of global warming and keep things relatively normal?

Friedan wasn’t alone. In April 1970, Paul Erlich, author of the bestseller “The Population Bomb,” warned that “population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make. The death rate will increase until at least 100-200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years.” Yes, that would have been by 1980.

Related: Educayshun: Harvard Integrates ‘Climate Change’ in Medical School Curriculum

Likewise, a professor named Peter Gunter wrote in 1970, “Demographers agree almost unanimously on the following grim timetable: by 1975 widespread famines will begin in India; these will spread by 1990 to include all of India, Pakistan, China, and the Near East, Africa. By the year 2000, or conceivably sooner, South and Central America will exist under famine conditions… By the year 2000, thirty years from now, the entire world, with the exception of Western Europe, North America, and Australia, will be in famine.” None of that happened, but a generation of both men and women were thoroughly indoctrinated with the idea that it was wrong to have a large family because of the overpopulation “crisis.”

On June 29, 1989, the Associated Press (AP) published an article stating, “A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.” The official was Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the UN Environment Program (UNEP). Here it is 23 years beyond the date by which rising sea levels were to be wiping nations off the face of the earth, and lo and behold, the nations of the earth are all still here.

Leftists have been using fear as a tool to sell their propaganda for decades. Their doomsday scenarios are designed to force us into accepting poverty and bug-eating while China cements its global economic hegemony. The real problem is the people who believe that these ridiculous and hysterical warnings are actually real.