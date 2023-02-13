Educayshun: Harvard Integrates ‘Climate Change’ in Medical School Curriculum

Harvard Medical School (HMS) is focused on protecting health — by putting “climate change” ideology in its M.D. curriculum. Because after fifty years of failed climate doom predictions, as well as recent evidence global warming is a hoax, Harvard is of course following the science… by putting leftist ideology ahead of scientific data. And elites wonder why people don’t trust the medical establishment.

The Harvard Crimson reported Feb. 3:

”A Harvard Medical School committee voted last month to embed climate change into the school’s curriculum. In a meeting early last month, the HMS Educational Policy and Curriculum Committee voted unanimously to officially add climate change and health as a theme in the HMS M.D. curriculum … The new climate change curriculum will examine the impact of climate change on health and health inequality, applications of these impacts to clinical care, and the role of physicians and health institutions in arriving at climate solutions.”

Climate change and “health inequality” — there’s nothing like woke pablum to inspire confidence in medical expertise! Is there solid evidence that “climate change” is causing serious medical issues, or is this just the latest balderdash in half a century of lies and insufficient data? Who knows? Harvard clearly isn’t interested in objectivity on the subject.

Related: Are Universities Doomed?

The Harvard Crimson claimed that “climate change” can increase the spread of infectious diseases (unlike failed COVID-19 vaccines, of course) and lung disease, and added, “The curriculum change aims to integrate climate change themes throughout students’ medical school education rather than creating new courses specifically around climate change.” Because the more indoctrination, the better.

Climate change will be a “fully curricular theme” by the start of the new academic year on July 1, 2023, The Harvard Crimson said. HMS student Julia Malits said she “hopes the successful push to include climate change in the curriculum inspires other students to pursue advocacy,” the Crimson added. Since when was medical school meant to produce activists?

It seems, sadly, that Harvard Medical School is becoming more interested in woke dogma than in training excellent doctors.