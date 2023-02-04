Hot Air: No Global Warming for Eight Years

Recently published data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows that there has not been global warming for the past eight years. And NASA satellite data reportedly confirms that evidence, showing no global warming for eight years and five months, according to JunkScience’s Steve Milloy. But leftists are quick to warn people against drawing the obvious conclusion that the world isn’t about to become a burning ball of fire.

It's official: No global warming for 8 years and 5 months, per NASA satellite data. That's no warming despite ~475 billion tons of CO2 emissions. CO2 warming is the biggest scientific hoax of all time.https://t.co/vxoM3H89pU pic.twitter.com/swWj8q5DiG — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) February 4, 2023

Recently published evidence also showed that there was actually a near-record low of major hurricanes in 2022, indicating that weather isn’t getting progressively and exponentially worse globally, despite the climate frenzy of the media and governments. And the Northeast is currently experiencing record cold in a harsh winter, with Mt. Washington, N.H., yesterday dropping to -45.5 degrees Fahrenheit and -107 degree wind chill.

Axios, which normally loves to scare-monger about global warming, reported today, “Arctic outbreak shatters records in Northeast.” I’m going to go out on a limb — or a glacier — and say that the Northeastern U.S. is definitely not about to suffer devastating effects from “global warming.”

NOAA makes it official. Last 8 years… global cooling… at a rate of 0.11°C/decade…. despite 450+ billion tons of emissions worth 14% of total manmade CO2 in the atmosphere. CO2 warming is a hoax. pic.twitter.com/cNXPjtuKE6 — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) January 13, 2023

Reuters actually issued a Feb. 3 “fact check” of the above Milloy tweet. The outlet can’t explain away the data, of course, but it hastened to assure readers that the eight years of global cooling are not a trend. Whole decades of such data must occur before we can stop expecting the imminent end of the world. Please fear, people!

“Fact Check-Eight cooler years cannot be extrapolated to draw conclusions on long-term global warming At least several decades’ worth of data is needed to infer trends in global temperatures, climate experts told Reuters, and while short-term fluctuations might lead to several years that are cooler than a peak year preceding them, the longer-term trend is still upward. Users online are sharing a post showing graphed temperature data over the past eight years from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) alongside claims that the data mean the Earth is cooling despite ongoing greenhouse gas emissions … The circulating graph shows NOAA “Global Land and Ocean” temperature data from 2015 to 2022, with 2016 as the hottest year on record and yearly fluctuations after that adding up to an average decrease of about one tenth of one degree Celsius over the decade. The graph was published in January.”

Reuters ignores the fact that climate alarmists have in fact been wrong for decades — at least fifty years. But this time the “experts” are sure to be right. Your car is still killing the planet — trust Reuters. I like how we are not allowed to question scientists who extrapolate relatively minor temperature changes to predict the end of humanity and civilization, but we’re not allowed to “extrapolate” years of data to reach an obvious conclusion. Reuters is full of hot air.