Amiable Old Joe Biden Turns Out to Be Given to Foul-Mouthed Yelling

Affable Old Joe Biden may be a disastrous president, but he’s a kindly old fellow, no? No. The picture of Biden as a friendly, amiable regular guy turns out to be just as as false as the innumerable lies he has told about his background.

For over half a century now, Old Joe Biden has carefully cultivated his public image: he’s good ol’ Lunchbucket Joe, a down-to-earth man of the people, someone who fought his way up from a hardscrabble beginning to become an indefatigable servant of the common man. This portrait is not true in any detail. Biden is actually a churlish, spiteful bully; his public image is a cynical and manipulative effort to fool voters into supporting a man who has anything but their best interests at heart.

Until now, however, the establishment media has dutifully done its part to keep the public from seeing the real Joe Biden. In another sign that the Left is preparing to throw Old Joe overboard, Axios on Monday revealed that the real Joe Biden is ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, and brutal to those who have the misfortune of working for him.

Axios noted that “in public, President Biden likes to whisper to make a point. In private, he’s prone to yelling.” Old Joe isn’t just raising his voice to make a point. It’s so bad that those who work for the Figurehead-In-Chief avoid meeting with him in private: “Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast.” The meetings are a charade, anyway, since someone else is giving the real orders, so why should staffers have to endure the old man’s tirades?

“Tirades” is a polite word for what Old Joe is dishing out. “Current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts” say that he tends to scream abuse (Axios calls them “admonitions”) on the order of “G** dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!” Old Joe sure is a charmer!

Axios, however, is a reliable cog in the Left’s propaganda machine, and so it wants us to think that this mendacious, corrupt old man’s nasty temper is a good thing: “Some Biden aides think the president would be better off occasionally displaying his temper in public as a way to assuage voter concerns that the 80-year-old president is disengaged and too old for the office.” Yeah, that’ll work great. Let us see Old Joe screaming and shouting at his hapless aides. Then we’ll know that he’s in there fighting for the people, right?

Even as it purveys this arrant nonsense, Axios can’t help but draw back the curtain far enough for us to see just how miserable it must be to work for Old Joe. One Biden regime official said: “No one is safe.” And so even top aides could be in for the Biden treatment at any moment: “Biden aides still talk about how angry he got at Jeff Zients, then the administration’s ‘COVID czar,’ in late 2021 when there was a shortage of testing kits as the Omicron variant spread. (The rage was temporary. Zients is now Biden’s chief of staff.)” Oh, well, then! Zients must have recognized that Lunchbucket Joe’s anger was righteous!

That’s apparently what former White House spokesditz Jen Psaki thinks, as she supposedly told Old Joe “multiple times” that “I’ll know we have a really good, trusting relationship when you yell at me the first time.” Chris Whipple, author of a sycophantic whitewash of Biden’s presidency, commented: “Psaki wouldn’t have to wait long.” Once again, Old Joe’s charm is off the charts.

Related: Biden Snaps: ‘You Think I Don’t Know How F**king Old I Am?’

Much of the Axios piece, however, appears to be devoted to using Biden’s rants as evidence that he doesn’t have dementia. And so we’re told that “Biden’s temper comes in the form of angry interrogations rather than erratic tantrums. He’ll grill aides on topics until it’s clear they don’t know the answer to a question — a routine that some see as meticulous and others call ‘stump the chump’ or ‘stump the dummy.’”

Try squaring that claim with the new videos of a barely coherent Biden that come out practically every day. But Ted Kaufman, Biden’s chief of staff when he was a senator, which is now over fourteen years ago, says: “If there is something that’s not in the brief, he’s going to find it. It’s not to embarrass people, it’s because he wants to get to the right decision. Most people who have worked for him like the fact that he challenges them and gets them to a better decision.”

Reassuring! Or maybe not. Contrary to Axios’ spin, it is worth noting that a hair-trigger temper is a sign of advancing dementia, as is making rude or crude outbursts in public. The Alzheimer’s Society observes that “as a person’s dementia progresses, they may sometimes behave in ways that are physically or verbally aggressive.” This may take the form of “swearing, screaming, shouting or making threats,” as well as “hitting, pinching, scratching, hair-pulling, biting or throwing things.”

There have been no reports of Old Joe throwing things or pulling anyone’s hair as yet — he’s much more into sniffing hair, not pulling it. As throwing things is also a sign of dementia, however, before too long Old Joe may be rivaling Hillary in sending objects aloft as an expression of ire. Then the media will tell us that throwing things is a sign of Old Joe’s passion to do the right thing.