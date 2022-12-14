Biden Snaps: ‘You Think I Don’t Know How F**king Old I Am?’

A hair-trigger temper is a sign of advancing dementia, as is making rude or crude outbursts in public. And so it was that Politico revealed on Tuesday that Old Joe Biden is enraged over the frequently voiced concerns about his age from what he no doubt believes should be a completely sycophantic establishment media. The alleged president reportedly snapped, “You think I don’t know how f**king old I am?”

Biden’s frustration and rage are understandable: He ain’t getting any younger. But someone should sit Old Joe down, put on Matlock, give him a tall glass of Metamucil, and tell him to get a grip. After all, it is we who have to bear the brunt of his superannuated bumbling and socialist dumpster fire presidency-by-proxy, not Biden himself.

Actually, Biden’s question is a fair one. Does he actually know how f**king old he is? In October, he said to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart: “I can’t even say the age I’m gonna be. I can’t even get it out of my mouth.” It was taken for granted at the time that Biden meant that he was so old that he could barely deal with the idea of it, but quite possibly Old Joe simply meant that he wasn’t exactly sure of the number. After all, on Wednesday, the Washington Free Beacon noted that Biden “is often confused by large numbers and doesn’t appear to know the difference between a million, a billion, and a trillion.” Confusion — there’s another sign of dementia. Biden also “recently reminisced about how America ‘led the world beginning around 19-5 and 6 and 7 and 8.’ He’s not entirely sure how many manufacturing jobs have been created on his watch. Somewhere between 628 and 38,000? He claims to have visited 54 states.”

So is it really unreasonable to wonder if Old Joe really knows that he is 80? And that he will be the first 86-year-old president of the United States if he follows through on his mad scheme to run again in 2024, and gets enough mail-in ballots from the friends and associates of his parents, grandparents, and uncles to put him over the top? Biden actually quoted his father just this week: “My dad used [to] say, ‘Pet checks a lot more than, you know, it’s about your dignity.'” Sage!

Biden is not the only Democrat who is doing his best to deny the obvious. Rep. Mike Levin (D-California Soviet Socialist Republic) marveled, “I just hope and pray that when I am in my 80s I still have that kind of energy.” Mike Levin is 44, which means that when he was born, Biden had been in the Senate for five years. Just a few weeks before young Mike turned ten years old, Old Joe dropped out of the race for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination after having been exposed as a habitual and accomplished liar.

Now Mike is in the House of Representatives and his hero is in the White House, and Mike hopes that when he grows up, he, too, will repeatedly get caught on video with a vacant stare indicating that he has no clear idea of where he is or why, and fall off a bicycle while standing still, and repeatedly fumble even when robotically repeating words off a teleprompter. Well, Congressman, that’s certainly a noble aspiration. If there is anything left of the United States after your boss is done with it, whether that is at age 82 or age 86, you can throw your hat in the ring for the 2064 presidential nomination, and see if you can appear even more abjectly ill-equipped than Biden does now.

Biden’s anger at the concern over his age indicates that somewhere in his cobwebbed mind, he realizes that he has no business pretending to be president, and that it is long past time for him to step aside for the cackling figurehead who is waiting in the wings. His manifest weakness, including his personal feebleness, is emboldening America’s enemies, which is not to say that his likely successor is going to be any better in that regard. The nation has come to this sad point because people such as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Democrat party establishment repeatedly placed their own personal gain and advantage over the good of the nation. Yes, Joe: You say you know you old you are, and I believe you. Take it as a cue that it’s time, after fifty-plus shameful years of lying and corruption, to exit the stage.