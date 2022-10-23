Biden Addresses the Issue of His Age, Fumbles It Feebly

In his Friday interview with a more-sycophantic-than-ever Jonathan Capehart of MSNBC, Old Joe Biden not only appeared to doze off in the middle of discussing his intention to run again in 2024, but he attempted once again to dismiss concerns about his advanced age (he will turn 80 just weeks after the midterm elections) and clearly advancing dementia. Instead, he only showed why such concerns are eminently justified.

"I think it's a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone's age, including mine," says Biden. "Watch me. You know, am I slowing up? Am I don't have the same pace?…I could get a disease tomorrow, I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/o7jDVE5WVV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2022

Capeheart began by tossing Joe a softball: “So let’s say Trump doesn’t run again. Convince Aunt Gloria that she should stick with you.” If Aunt Gloria was fool enough to vote for this corrupt grifter in 2020, she probably hasn’t been dissuaded by skyrocketing inflation, soaring gas prices, an open Southern border, the catastrophically botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the emboldening of Russia, China, and Iran, but Biden knows an opportunity to give a campaign pitch when he hears one, so he took a game swing at Capeheart’s softball.

His reply, however, was oddly defensive. Instead of touting all the fictional or distorted “accomplishments” of his administration that his handlers have been touting (maybe Biden is aware, somewhere in the fog of his mind, of how weak those “accomplishments” really are), Old Joe went straight for the age issue. Biden said:

Well, I think, think Gloria should take a look, uh, uh, I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine. I think that’s totally legitimate. But I think the best way to make the judgment is to, uh, to, y’know, watch me. You know, am I slowing up? Am I — don’t have the same pace? Or, you know, uh, and that old joke, you know, uh, um, everybody talks about the, you know, the new seventies fifties and all that stuff, you know, I’ve, you know, could be – I — I’m a great respecter of faith. I could get a disease tomorrow, I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow. But I, you know, in terms of my energy level, in terms of how much I’m able to do, I think people should look and say, ‘Is he, c –, does he still have the same passion for what he’s doing?’ And if they think I do and I can do it, then that’s fine. If they don’t, then they should vote against me. Not against me, they should encourage me not to go. But that’s not how I feel. [Here he puts his hands on Capeheart’s shoulders and moves in close, as the MSNBC sycophant laughs nervously.] I can’t even say the age I’m gonna be. I can’t even get it out of my mouth.

Got that? The seventies may be the new fifties indeed, but Joe doesn’t appear anything like a man in his fifties. Watch him? We have been. We have seen how feebly he moves, how often he is totally bewildered after delivering remarks and has no idea where he should go, how frequently he fumbles words even with a teleprompter right in front of him, how often he goes on vacation, and how he himself has said on more than one occasion that he is going to “get in trouble” with unnamed people if he departs from the script that has been prepared for him. He may have the same passion for destroying the nation with multiple failed Leftist policies that he always had, but he doesn’t have to be compos mentis to do that: his handlers can take care of the details.

Related: Biden Is Too Old to Be President Says — the New York Times?

We also see, in his words to Capeheart here, his apparent inability to deliver a complete and coherent sentence, without multiple stops and restarts. Anyone who views videos of the glib and loquacious Biden from the 1980s and 1990s will see obvious cognitive decline in his present-day performances.

None of this seems to matter, however, to those who are really running this administration. They apparently prefer Biden the semi-coherent shadow of his former self to Kamala Harris, who has never been glib or well-spoken at all, and doesn’t have the excuse of dementia to cover for her own word salads and flights into incoherence. And so if Old Joe is still shuffling around on this mortal coil when he’s 81, and giving off even the remotest appearance of being aware that he’s supposed to be pretending to be president, it’s likely that the Democrats will go with him in 2024. Who else is there?