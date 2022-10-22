News & Politics

WATCH: Did Joe Biden Doze Off Mid-interview?

By Matt Margolis 10:18 AM on October 22, 2022
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Friday, Joe Biden sat down for a one-on-one interview with Jonathan Capehart of MSNBC.

You can imagine how useless an interview on the notoriously left-wing network must have been. It seems even Biden was lulled to sleep by the series of softball questions because he appeared to momentarily doze off in the middle of the interview.

Capehart was asking Biden whether he intends to run again in 2024 when it happened.

“I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention,” Biden said. “My intention is to run again, and we have time to make that decision.”

“Dr. Biden is for it?” Capehart asked. At that point, Biden’s eyes appeared heavy, and Capehart was forced to prompt him to speak. “Mr. President?” he asked before noticing Biden appeared ready to speak again and exclaiming, “Oh!”

“Dr. Biden thinks that uhh … my wife thinks that, uhhh … that I, uhhh, that we’re … that we’re … doing something very important.”

Watch the clip below and tell me if you agree.

I’d bet good money that if MSNBC ever rebroadcasts the interview, they’ll edit that moment out. Clearly, Capehart was concerned by Biden’s silence and was surprised when he perked up again. Did Biden doze off? Did he just not understand who “Dr. Biden” was at first?

 

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble. He is currently banned from Twitter. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
