WATCH: Did Joe Biden Doze Off Mid-interview?

On Friday, Joe Biden sat down for a one-on-one interview with Jonathan Capehart of MSNBC.

You can imagine how useless an interview on the notoriously left-wing network must have been. It seems even Biden was lulled to sleep by the series of softball questions because he appeared to momentarily doze off in the middle of the interview.

Capehart was asking Biden whether he intends to run again in 2024 when it happened.

“I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention,” Biden said. “My intention is to run again, and we have time to make that decision.”

“Dr. Biden is for it?” Capehart asked. At that point, Biden’s eyes appeared heavy, and Capehart was forced to prompt him to speak. “Mr. President?” he asked before noticing Biden appeared ready to speak again and exclaiming, “Oh!”

“Dr. Biden thinks that uhh … my wife thinks that, uhhh … that I, uhhh, that we’re … that we’re … doing something very important.”

Watch the clip below and tell me if you agree.

BIDEN: "It's my intention to run again." Q: "Dr. Biden is for it?" BIDEN: *silence* Q: "Mr. President?" BIDEN: "Dr. Biden thinks that uh, my wife thinks that uh, that I uh, that, that we're, that we're doing something very important." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/G4GGD32zG2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 21, 2022

I’d bet good money that if MSNBC ever rebroadcasts the interview, they’ll edit that moment out. Clearly, Capehart was concerned by Biden’s silence and was surprised when he perked up again. Did Biden doze off? Did he just not understand who “Dr. Biden” was at first?