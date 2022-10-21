One of the things that used to aggravate me as a reporter was people who would drop hints to sound cool or mysterious or to give the impression that they had some sort of secret information that would blow the lid off of the town. But they couldn’t tell me what it was, or I would just have to wait and see until some future meeting or undisclosed event. I finally started telling them to go away. Either they have a news item or they didn’t.

Coyness and cuteness should be reserved for school mixers and Sadie Hawkins dances. Or for your grandchild who has been busy in the kitchen making a “surprise dessert” or who has hidden your watch in an undisclosed location. “I have a secret” is cute when we are talking about someone under the age of nine. Not so much when we are talking about responsible adults.

But then again, the Biden administration and, for that matter, the Democrat party are not exactly made up of responsible adults.

The Daily Caller had a report from Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania campaign stop Thursday. During his visit, he alleged that he had six Republican senators who have come to him in confidence saying that he was right. About what exactly was not disclosed. Neither were the names of the lawmakers who Biden said had to hide their allegiance because “If I vote for you I’ll be primaried by the Trumpites.” As an aside, for a party that has supposedly cornered the market on all of the best creative minds in America, the Democrats are becoming increasingly bad at messaging. “Trumpites” sounds like something from an amateur YouTube Star Trek parody.

So who are the members of Joe Biden’s “Secret Six”? Being the paragon of virtue that he is, Biden vowed to protect their identities and “never reveal who they are.” Okay, so Mitt Romney’s is probably one, that’s a gimmie. So that makes it a “Secret Five.” Now it is not entirely out of the realm of possibility that Biden has some GOP/RINO allies in the Senate. And it may be that there are some Republican senators who have seen eye-to-eye with him on one or more issues. I can’t think of what those issues may be, but it might have happened. Or Biden is deluded or someone made it up. But by going to 007 mode, he makes it impossible for anyone to verify who these senators are. And valiantly, he never will for the sake of democracy. Even if he is lying, no one will ever know.

Admittedly, in the grand scheme of the hellscape that is threatening to engulf our nation, Joe Biden’s MI6 cosplay is a minor event. And his quip came in the middle of a push for voter turnout to combat a GOP that, as he put it, “is not your father’s Republican party,” so a little political kabuki is understandable, I suppose. But acting like a four-year-old hiding a cookie behind her back has become S.O.P. for the Democrats.

On a quasi-related note, the Caller also said that Biden and Fetterman did have a conversation at a reception on Thursday. No one was permitted to record it. No need to ask why. Fetterman’s disability would have made him impossible to understand. Biden would have told a folksy story about how when he was a Puerto Rican child growing up in Phnom Penh, he and his father would get up at 4:00 in the morning to rescue abandoned giraffes.

And why not? It isn’t as if Biden could get any less credible at this point.