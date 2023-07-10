Mark Levin Goes Nuclear: "We Must Break the Back of the DOJ!"

In his weekly show on Fox, “Life, Liberty, and Levin,” Mark Levin opened his show this Sunday breathing fire in his monologue. Levin started by calling the Department of Justice under President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland a rogue operation, controlled by the Democrat party and the radical left. By the time he got to the first commercial break, one could almost see smoke wafting in the studio. Levin’s anger at the weaponization of the federal government under Biden and Garland has clearly caused him grave concern for the future of the republic. “If we don’t BREAK THE BACK of the Department of Justice,” he declared, “it will destroy this country!”

Levin recounted his history serving in the Department of Justice, saying,

As someone who served there for many years … this department is destroying America. It’s destroying the 2024 election. It’s destroying every norm, every tradition, everything it inherited to ensure that that department could be trustworthy. But it has criminalized politics. If we don’t BREAK THE BACK of the Department of Justice, it will destroy this country! And we won’t be able to claw our way back. I don’t mean this as hyperbole.

He then read off a laundry list of violations of the law he believes Garland committed in his zealous investigation of Donald Trump’s supposed interference with the results of the 2020 election, including dozens of leaks from the AG’s office to the media.

“WHO DO THESE LEAKS HELP?” Levin thundered. “Do they help Trump? Do they help a single witness? IT’S THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT! It’s the Biden Department of Justice. It is the Democrat party’s Department of Justice!”

With that, Levin laid out the case that the levers of the government have been used for many years to manipulate the outcome of federal elections, up to the presidential race. He held up a stack of articles based on anonymous leaks that was a couple of inches thick. These leaks went to the New York Times, Washington Post, and CNN, and all centered around the investigations and prosecutions of Donald Trump in just the past six months. “You see this? These are the leaks! From grand juries, to witnesses, to Mar a Lago, to the nature of the classified documents. Leak after leak after leak!”

“Look at this!” he continued, “This isn’t intended to be a real case!” He emphasized the point by quoting the rules of the American Bar Association that say prosecutors must refrain from making “extrajudicial comments that have a substantial likelihood of enhancing public condemnation of the accused.” Levin explains why prosecutors can’t do that — because it violates the accused’s Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.

The goal of the leaking, Levin says, is to make sure there is not an impartial jury at trial, anywhere in the United States.

Levin summarizes the numerous types of leaks to the media, calling it an unmistakable pattern:

Grand jury

Witnesses

Classified information

Prosecutor’s litigation strategy

Secret filings

Subpoenas

Trump’s business dealings

All roads go through the Department of Justice and Special Counsel Jack Smith, according to Levin. He says the Trump legal team needs to “wake the hell up” and go on offense against the Department of Justice, holding them accountable for the pattern of leaks, the DOJ’s standards of conduct for its prosecutors, and tainting the jury pool with leaked confidential information. Levin says Trump’s legal team must move that the court order the Office of Professional Responsibility in the DOJ to investigate these professional violations.

It’s hard to argue that this type of weaponization doesn’t cause grave concern about the impartiality of our judicial system.

Check out Levin’s full rant: