CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Calls Biden a Great President, and That Should Worry Everyone

When the likes of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria say you’re doing a great job, you’re in trouble. When the likes of Fareed Zakaria tell the president of the United States that he’s doing a great job, we’re all in trouble.

During the exercise in sycophancy that was his one-on-one interview with Old Joe Biden Sunday, Zakaria gushed improbably, “You’ve been a great president.” Oh yes, he did. Biden has driven the economy off a cliff, emboldened our nation’s most formidable foes worldwide, and made our Southern border a meaningless line on a piece of paper. He has poisoned race relations and overseen the introduction of the Left’s fascination with sexual deviance and perversion into our primary schools. He has struck against the very heart of the American Republic by declaring his principal opponent outside of the acceptable political spectrum and having him arrested in an obvious partisan witchhunt. Does Fareed Zakaria think all that and the rest of Old Joe’s sorry record is “great”? He probably does. And it’s even worse than that.

Zakaria made his risible assessment in the course of asking the howlingly corrupt octogenarian if it was time to go back to his taxpayer-funded walled Delaware beach house and let someone else wet his or her beak at the public trough for a while. He said to Biden, “You’ve often said when people ask you about your age, ‘Just watch me.’ And I think a lot of people do watch you and are impressed, and they think you’ve been a great president. You’ve brought the economy back. You’ve restored relations with the world. But many of these people do say, and these are hardened supporters of yours, ‘The next thing he should do is step aside and let another generation of Democrats take the baton.’”

“You’ve brought the economy back”? “You’ve restored relations with the world”? Come on, man! Can Zakaria really believe that? Maybe he does, but what he means by bringing the economy back and restoring relations with the world cannot be taken for granted. For Fareed Zakaria is arguably one of the chief theorists of America’s present decline. He undeniably has had a tremendous influence over the man who is widely reputed to be pulling Biden’s strings, Barack Obama.

Back during Obama’s first campaign for the presidency in 2008, a wire service photo captured him crossing an airplane tarmac holding Zakaria’s book, The Post-American World. Obama was holding his place in the book with his finger as if he didn’t dare put it down and lose his place. His interest in the book doesn’t appear to have been incidental; it may have given him the overarching goals for his entire presidency.

Zakaria himself described his book this way: “This is not a book about the decline of America, but rather about the rise of everyone else.” In it, he detailed a scenario that Leftists are doing their best to bring upon America or to which they are endeavoring to draw us back. Zakaria’s ideal world is one in which the United States would “no longer dominate the global economy, orchestrate geopolitics, or overwhelm cultures.”

He asserts that the “rise of the rest” is the “great story of our time, and one that will reshape the world. The tallest buildings, biggest dams, largest-selling movies, and most advanced cell phones are all being built outside the United States. This economic growth is producing political confidence, national pride, and potentially international problems.” Zakaria’s book, in other words, is a manual for America’s deterioration.

Zakaria’s book predicting America’s inevitable decline turned out to be a veritable blueprint for Obama’s presidency. Throughout his interminable eight years in office, Obama seemed determined to make Zakaria’s “post-American world” a self-fulfilling prophesy. Obama went to work from his first day in office to make Zakaria’s wishful thinking about America’s decline become a reality.

As the most powerful man in the world, he would level the playing field, even if it meant cutting America off at the knees. Good and evil would be made equivalent, with evil sanctioned by the world’s only remaining superpower: democracy and tyranny, dictator and elected leader would be given the same moral sanction.

Now Old Joe is carrying forward the Obama legacy, and his handlers are working overtime to advance America’s decline still further. So when Fareed Zakaria told Biden he was a great president, if he was using the criteria of his own book, he meant that Biden was doing a great job destroying the nation. That’s why Americans should not take Zakaria’s words as idle flattery. They’re much more ominous than that.