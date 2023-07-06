NY Times Continues to Report on a Joe Biden Who Doesn't Exist

Paraphrasing a line made popular by Mark Twain: There are lies, damned lies, and whatever The New York Times is writing about Joe Biden.

I’ve written many times in the last few years that the Times and the other Democrat cheerleaders in the mainstream media have been engaged in the largest exercise in creative writing ever since they began selling Joe Biden as dignified and calm during the 2020 presidential campaign. I’ve also written that they seem to believe that none of us have access to the internet.

As someone who writes about liberal bias in the media more than any other topic, I also read more of what is written by the propagandists. The alternative reality accounts of who Joe Biden is that I’ve read since 2020 have been like nothing I’ve ever seen, even during the eight years that these people were swooning over His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama.

They were of course, covering for Biden throughout his career. The way it used to be was that they would acknowledge that Biden was a spaz — in more polite terms — and then shrug it off. They had no problem when the Vice President of the United States of America said, “This is a big f***in’ deal!” on a hot mike.

Now they’re just creating Joe Biden out of whole cloth.

On Independence Day, a sycophantic fluffer named Reid J. Epstein wrote a staggering piece of fiction in The New York Times which claimed Joe Biden doesn’t really get in the muck and the mire of social issues.

No, really.

The New York Times: