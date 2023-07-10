WEF Lauds Polluting China as ‘Global Leader’ in ‘Green’ Energy

Take the world’s biggest polluter (China) and one of the world’s biggest liars (World Economic Forum), and you come up with the sickening video, “China Is Going To Meet Its Wind and Solar Targets 5 Years Early.” As China increases its pollution this year, the supposedly climate-obsessed World Economic Forum (WEF) couldn’t be a bigger fan.

The globalist WEF is finally garnering more attention for its decades of shadowy connections with businesses and governments and its admiration for the genocidal and dictatorial Chinese Communist Party (CCP), not to mention its plan for you to “own nothing, have no privacy,” and enjoy it. WEF’s utopia requires government approval for everything, no personal property, constant surveillance, and no private transport or homes.

WEF recently held a conference in China — hardly its first conference there — where WEF’s Klaus Schwab praised CCP Premier Li Qiang and the forum praised and recommended Chinese models and pushed all kinds of authoritarian and woke policies.

WEF is apparently so entranced with CCP-run China that it published enthusiastic compliments of the CCP as a “global leader in renewable energy,” except that the CCP just increased its coal mining and is notorious for egregiously violating and lying about its own climate rules.

China had aimed to double its wind and solar capacity by 2030. But if all its prospective projects are successfully built and commissioned, China is set to meet this goal in just 2 years’ time. This rapid progress could limit global emissions faster than forecast… China accounts for almost a fifth of both the world’s population and global GDP. It’s the world’s biggest emitter of CO2, but it dwarfs the rest of the world when it comes to renewable energy… China’s rapid progress in renewable energy is a major boost for the global effort to tackle climate change. It shows that it is possible to transition to a clean energy future without sacrificing economic growth. China’s example can inspire other countries to follow suit and accelerate the global transition to clean energy.

Not something you want to read right after eating. There’s a video to go along with the nauseating word salad, too.

China just increased its coal mining this year, as noted above; it’s not blazing a path of “climate” action. Furthermore, its supposed dedication to green efforts hides a (literally) dirty little secret: China is lying about its disposal methods.

For instance, according to The China Show, Chinese companies burn “recyclables” (electronics, etc.) on a large scale inside of buildings. China also takes loads of waste (plastics, etc.) from other countries, simply dropping the waste in the middle of the ocean and coming back for more (more waste and more money). So much for China as a green global leader.

There’s another key point: “renewable energy” is almost as much a fraud as the climate crisis itself (which has been imminently predicted for 50 years now). Windmills and solar panels are toxic to the environment, inefficient, and unprofitable. They hurt instead of helping the environment, and they’re expensive and unreliable energy sources.

So as usual, WEF and the CCP are lying. But that is what they do best.