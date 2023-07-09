Red Cave: Elon Musk’s Tesla Pledged to Uphold CCP ‘Socialist Values’

While Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk trumpets his supposed dedication to free speech in America, he continually panders to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in order to make big bucks in China, where all businesses are required to report to the government directly. The latest report is that Musk even signed a pledge to uphold “core socialist values.” Because apparently, it’s okay to assist a genocidal, anti-American regime if it increases one’s profits?

Breitbart reported on Musk’s latest cave to the CCP on July 9, citing the Financial Times. Musk’s Tesla is reportedly among the signatories to a “letter of commitment” signed this week at a Shanghai motor industry conference. Tesla and the 15 other manufacturers — including Tesla’s biggest Chinese rivals — were responding to a CCP directive trying to end a price war, Breitbart said. All signatories pledged to uphold “core socialist values.” Not concerning at all, right?

Of course, this isn’t really shocking; any businesses operating in China must sell out to the evil CCP to do so. After all, Article 19 of the CCP Company Law requires all foreign businesses operating in China to agree: “The Chinese Communist Party may… establish its branches in companies to carry out activities of the Chinese Communist Party. The company shall provide necessary conditions to facilitate the activities of the Party.”

That’s right, Tesla and every other American business operating in China has to facilitate CCP activities and accept CCP plants into their organizations. China also enforces “civil-military fusion,” where everything in the economic and tech spheres is accessible to the Chinese military.

For all the excellent observations Elon Musk makes on the necessity of free speech and the dangers of woke politics on Twitter and in Western interviews, that’s only one aspect of his character. When profits are on the line, he has no problem ignoring the ongoing genocide, past mass murder, propaganda, lies, religious persecution, political persecution, anti-American threats, international infiltration, and other crimes of the CCP. This is why we can’t trust Musk — he’s two-faced.

Musk endorsed the CCP’s unjust claims on Taiwan and received a tax-exempt status for Tesla almost immediately afterward. He recently announced a new factory in China and later praised Chinese artificial intelligence workers, ignoring the CCP’s legislation to make all AI in the country adhere to “socialist values.” Musk also wrote an article last August for China Cyberspace, “a monthly magazine run by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the central agency for internet control and regulation,” according to a translation of the article on Beijing Channel and The Post Millennial. In the article, Musk tried to encourage CCP interest in his microchip, artificial intelligence, and space travel projects.

Don’t be surprised if some of that hypocrisy on freedom transfers soon to the American parts of Musk’s businesses. He already hired a China-loving World Economic Forum stooge to be CEO of Twitter. He also promoted a Chinese Tesla executive to be head of his American Tesla operations. Jesus said in the Bible, “By their fruits you shall know them,” and Elon Musk’s Tesla has just pledged to produce rotten socialist fruit.