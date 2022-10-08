CCP-Beholden Elon Musk Says Taiwan Should Come Under Chinese Control

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Friday that Taiwan should come under the control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), supposedly to solve the tension between the two nations. This may be disappointing to many but not surprising, as Musk is beholden to the CCP.

“My recommendation . . . would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won’t make everyone happy,” Musk said, according to Just the News. Musk added, “And it’s possible, and I think probably, in fact, that they could have an arrangement that’s more lenient than Hong Kong.” The CCP has been conducting ongoing political crackdowns in Hong Kong.

Elon Musk has been hailed for some months now as a great champion of free speech. But while his comments and his attempt to buy Twitter seem to support free speech, his ties to the Chinese government raise some concerns about his sincerity.

Musk poured effort and money into his Tesla China branch. All major businesses in China are surveilled by and answerable to the CCP. Meanwhile the CCP is running internment camps and inflicting genocide on Xinjiang’s Uyghur Muslims and persecuting up to 50 million Chinese Catholics.

Former White House National Security Council (NSC) chief of staff Alexander Gray told Media Research Center recently that the Chinese government practices “civil-military fusion,” where everything in the economic and tech spheres is accessible to the Chinese military, the People’s Liberation Army. That would include Tesla China.

Related: Will China Become the Last Refuge of Western Culture?

A report from the Observer in April said that Tesla workers in Shanghai, China, were being forced to work and live under inhumane conditions due to the city’s COVID-19 policies, including being forced to sleep on the factory floor.

But Musk also recently wrote an article for China Cyberspace, “a monthly magazine run by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the central agency for internet control and regulation,” according to a translation of the article on the Substack Beijing Channel and The Post Millennial. In the article, Musk tried to encourage CCP interest in his microchip, artificial intelligence, and space travel projects.

CAC helps the CCP keep tight control of Chinese tech companies, according to Protocol, and CAC also demands data–including “non-public” data–from Chinese tech companies, according to Bloomberg News. Why would “pro-free speech” Musk be writing an article for CAC?

On Steve Bannon’s War Room on July 2, Population Research Institute President Steven Mosher said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is responsible for up to 500 million deaths, including the 400 million Chinese killed by infanticide or abortion during China’s one-child policy.