Is the CCP Already Committing a 'Tiananmen 2.0' Against Protestors?

Is the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) already committing a Tiananmen 2.0 massacre against protestors? We don’t have any definite proof of killings, and we may never know how many Chinese citizens have been arrested and persecuted, but since the CCP is the greatest mass murderer of all time, any violent tactics it uses to quash the anti-regime and anti-COVID-19 lockdown protests in China would hardly be surprising. Police violence and arrests are certainly escalating. But there are two former residents of China who believe the evidence indicates a Tiananmen 2.0 is already happening “behind closed doors”: YouTubers Matt Tye and Winston Sterzel.

Tye and Sterzel were once the first YouTubers in China but had to flee the country after uncovering a few facts the CCP wanted to stay hidden. They now co-host a podcast uncovering the CCP’s less savory activities both at home and abroad called “The China Show.” About a half-hour into their Dec. 2 podcast, Tye and Sterzel discussed the past reports and predictions about the Chinese protests and new evidence they had culled from Chinese friends and Chinese social media.

According to them, the CCP is not only sending out huge squads of enforcers and even tanks to stop and arrest the protestors, but the CCP is also using its surveillance state technology to track down every single person who attended even one protest in their own homes. Law enforcement is reportedly beating people and “disappearing” them after invading homes. Oh, and the CCP apparently also lied about easing many of the “zero-COVID” lockdown restrictions. No surprise there.

The “zero-COVID” lockdowns have been slightly eased in certain areas, but the lockdowns have actually become more restrictive in areas with protests, according to Tye and Sterzel. Shanghai and Beijing, for instance, have seen large protests and also increased lockdown measures. Protestors’ QR codes (social credit score) are being turned red, meaning they are automatically locked down and can essentially buy and do nothing. But while social media has videos of police beating and arresting protestors, the streets are not the only place Chinese citizens are being targeted. “Now the police were going around and finding every single person that went to the protests, in every city,” Tye stated.

Sterzel explained further, “Even if you just walked past — and this is the danger of this whole ‘zero-COVID’ control system they have, is the way it works is it tracks your every movement. And you cannot turn it off.” Sterzel then asserted that the CCP’s zero-COVID policies are “actually ramping up. But everywhere you go your phone keeps track of where you went.” The co-hosts pulled up images of CCP messages warning that every mobile and its messages were being tracked and footage of CCP police cornering people on the Shanghai metro to check their phones for VPNs, suspicious photos, messages, and other content that could get people arrested.

Tye opined that the protests are actually working in the CCP’s favor right now from a propaganda standpoint because the CCP can tell the world it is easing lockdowns and listening to its protestors while simultaneously hunting the protestors down and punishing them. “So [the CCP is] trying to stop all the protests going forward,” Tye said, “and, in the meantime, they have the biggest police force in the world going to people’s doors, knocking them down, and beating the s**t out of them — ‘disappearing’ people and arresting people.” He went a step further, asserting that the CCP is committing another massacre like the famous Tiananmen Square tragedies of 1989 but in secret, away from foreign cameras, “What they’re doing is massacring — basically having a Tiananmen 2.0 behind closed doors so that no one can see it.”