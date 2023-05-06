Heritage Foundation President: CCP Has Infiltrated Almost Every Country

The mass murdering, anti-freedom Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has infiltrated almost every country in the world, and America needs to counter the “evil” CCP, Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts told EpochTV.

”The CCP has infiltrated nearly every country in the world,” and the U.S. is heavily dependent on CCP pharma products and minerals (including rare earths to make electronics), Roberts told EpochTV’s Jan Jekielek during an April 29 interview. “Let’s hope that on January 20, 2025, we replace the very CCP-friendly president of the United States with a man or a woman who knows what time it is, and that it’s time to confront them [the CCP], to defeat them, and to eliminate them.”

Heritage Foundation has a report: “Winning the New Cold War: A Plan for Countering China.” The report advises ending all CCP lobbying in the U.S., calling it “outrageous” that “there would be any American citizen within blocks of where you and I are sitting having this conversation who would take $1 from a CCP-interest.” The CCP funds American businesses, universities, and politicians. Roberts also cited CCP investment in the U.S. military industry.

America needs to be “reinstilling in the CEOs and corporate boards of American businesses a desire not to invest in CCP-owned interests in China and elsewhere,” Roberts insisted. “We have to be really cognizant of the influence the CCP has in education, with the formerly named Confucius Institutes that have already been renamed something else. We should not be allowing the CCP to infiltrate our major research universities.”

Roberts emphasized the importance of bringing jobs and manufacturing back to America, particularly military manufacturing. “Americans should be benefiting by any additional military production that we’re going to be engaged in order to defend Taiwan, who we will defend.”

America has spent too long ignoring CCP crimes and working with the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Heritage report says, “Instead of adapting to the threat, multiple Administrations pursued closer engagement with the PRC, all assuming that they could guide China on a path to greater economic openness and, ultimately, more political freedom. That gambit failed disastrously. Under [Chinese dictator] Xi Jinping, the PRC has grown more repressive at home and more aggressive abroad.” The report recommends various actions, including the ban of risky Chinese apps and a crackdown on illicit CCP police stations.

Roberts also slammed the American “deep state.”

Ultimately, many sections of U.S. society and government have to come together, Roberts indicated in his interview. “In other words, we’re not going to defeat the CCP simply by passing legislation. We need American entrepreneurs to worry about the United States first, American workers first, and the future of American freedom first before they worry about, as they would tell you and me, their bottom line.”