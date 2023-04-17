Two NYC Residents Arrested for Running CCP Police Station in U.S.

Chinese government operatives are already acting as law enforcement in America. Two residents of New York City have been arrested as the Justice Department says they were secretively running a police station in America for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

With China becoming increasingly hostile and autocratic toward the United States, and revelations of worrying financial ties between President Joe Biden and the CCP, shutting down these CCP police stations has perhaps never been more vital.

The Post Millennial reported on April 17:

Two New York City residents have been arrested for allegedly running an illegal overseas police station for a provincial branch of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Harry Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan, were charged with acting as agents of the Chinese government and obstructing justice by destroying evidence of their communications with an MPS official.

The Justice Department press release stated:

As alleged in the complaint, Lu and Chen are charged with conspiring to act as agents of the PRC government as well as obstructing justice by destroying evidence of their communications with an MPS official. The defendants worked together to establish the first overseas police station in the United States on behalf of the Fuzhou branch of the MPS. The police station – which closed in the fall of 2022 after those operating it became aware of the FBI’s investigation – occupied a floor in an office building in Manhattan’s Chinatown. While acting under the direction and control of an MPS Official, Lu and Chen helped open and operate the clandestine police station. None of the participants in the scheme informed the U.S. government that they were helping the PRC government surreptitiously open and operate an illegal MPS police station on U.S. soil.

There are multiple identified CCP police stations in America, and who knows how many more are still unknown. As of October 2022, there were 54 CCP police stations in more than two dozen countries around the world. More stations have since been identified. The China Show described the CCP police stations as “sending in the military.” Much of the stations’ activity involves targeting CCP dissidents or refugees from CCP oppression.

More recently, in March 2023, former intelligence officer and Trump advisor Anthony Shaffer said that the CCP has intelligence operations in some Chinese restaurants across the United States, and that the CCP has infiltrated America’s government. “Some Chinese restaurants across the nation are actually intelligence collection points for the Chinese intelligence service,” Shaffer said, adding, “Most importantly, institutions of the United States government, to include the White House, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, were paid millions of dollars to essentially defer to China. I think that’s why we have such weak responses from the Biden White House, because they’ve been bought. I’m just saying it.”

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division was quoted in the above-mentioned DOJ press release: “The PRC, through its repressive security apparatus, established a secret physical presence in New York City to monitor and intimidate dissidents and those critical of its government.” Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York called the CCP police station a “flagrant violation of our nation’s sovereignty.” The press release has more details of Hu and Chen’s activities and says the FBI also investigated the case.

The CCP is history’s greatest mass murderer, with a particular animus against the United States. CCP police stations in the U.S. are hostile invasions and dangerous violations of U.S. sovereignty.