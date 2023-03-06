The U.S. Must Wage Economic Warfare Against China, Says Former Trump Advisor

It’s essential that the United States break off its dependence on Chinese products, wage economic warfare against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and above all, identify and stop CCP infiltration of America and its institutions, including the White House. That was the message from Anthony Shaffer, previously a CIA-trained intelligence officer and Donald Trump campaign national security advisor, in an interview with New Federal State of China (NFSC) at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The New Federal State of China was founded in 2020 by Steve Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui with the mission of taking down the CCP.

Speaking to NFSC at CPAC, Shaffer explained one method of infiltration that has been ongoing for decades. “So we’ve known, the United States has known since the ‘80s — back in the ‘80s, we were tracking something we call ‘cadre kids.’ The Chinese Communist Party has been sending their kids here to go to college so they are educated in our system. So we have to, first off, identify how they’ve been sending people in,” Shaffer began. Fox News’ China expert Gordon Chang recently warned that CCP plants are among the illegal aliens flooding across the southern U.S. border.

Shaffer continued that while he didn’t want to “ruin people’s meals,” CCP spy operations could hide out behind the front of something as benign as a Chinese restaurant. “Some Chinese restaurants across the nation are actually intelligence collection points for the Chinese intelligence service,” he revealed. A CCP police station (of which there are at least four in United States) that was operating out of a Chinese restaurant was recently discovered and shut down in Glasgow, Scotland. Based on what Shaffer said, he has seen evidence that this sketchy situation is not unique to Europe.

”We have to educate people on this fact,” Shaffer continued. “Most importantly, institutions of the United States government, to include the White House, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, were paid millions of dollars to essentially defer to China. I think that’s why we have such weak responses from the Biden White House, because they’ve been bought. I’m just saying it.”

Shaffer’s accusation probably refers to evidence of multiple compromising deals the Biden family has with China. Among them: Hunter Biden had a multi-million dollar deal with a Chinese company (all Chinese companies are directly answerable to and surveilled by the CCP); the Biden family reportedly made five deals with individuals directly tied to CCP intelligence, including the highest levels of China’s spy agency; and CCP-linked entities poured millions into the University of Pennsylvania Biden Center where Joe Biden illicitly stashed classified documents. Shaffer added, “And I think that’s why you have to now identify through all the institutions within the U.S. government, what the Chinese have done to infiltrate and undermine our — our culture and governance. And educate people.”

A lot of what American consumers buy is produced in China, Shaffer said, explaining how he plans to “defund the CCP,” as the NFSC interviewer put it. ”We have to break our linkage to the Chinese economy, because all the — all the money that we’re giving to [the] Chinese Communist Party is being used to generate back against us in fifth-generation warfare,” Shaffer insisted. The Epoch Times argued in September that the CCP is already at war with the United States, using a combination of economic, military, diplomatic, communications, and technological tactics against America.

”It’s like, during the Cold War, we would’ve never … funded the Soviet Union,” Shaffer gave as an example. “And we actually used economic warfare to undermine their economy and break their system. That’s how we beat the Soviet Union. We have to look at the same format for the CCP.”

Unfortunately, our leadership today hardly resembles Ronald Reagan. The only wall Biden wants to tear down is America’s own border wall. And, as Shaffer said, Biden and his family are almost certainly financially beholden to the genocidal CCP.