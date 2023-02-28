Genocidal CCP Lectures World on its ‘Human Rights’ Progress

The Foreign Ministry of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is actually lecturing the world on its achievements for “human rights” in China, and claiming the CCP will “contribute to global human rights governance.” That‘s as if Adolf Hitler had said he would happily contribute to fighting anti-Semitism around the world after his pro-Jewish work in Germany.

The CCP could build another Great Wall of China with the bodies of its victims. On Steve Bannon’s War Room on July 2, Population Research Institute President Steven Mosher said that the CCP is responsible for up to 500 million deaths, including the 400 million Chinese killed by infanticide or abortion during China’s one-child policy. The CCP is responsible for multiple ethnic- and religious-based genocides, too. It has committed a decades-long genocide targeting Buddhists in Tibet and is currently committing genocide against the Uyghur Muslims of Xinjiang. The CCP is conducting a harsh persecution of Chinese Catholics and other Christians and has imposed oppressive measures on areas including Hong Kong.

In November 2022, mass anti-regime protests against draconian lockdowns and inhumane working conditions filled China’s streets, which quickly led to multiple reports of CCP police violence. In fact, government crackdowns against protesters were reportedly so bad that they were labeled a “Tiananmen 2.0.” Censorship and government surveillance in China are out of control, and the CCP practices “civil-military fusion,” where everything in the economic sphere is accessible to the CCP military.

Furthermore, poverty is a severe problem in China. The average salary in urban China in 2021 was 106,800 yuan, according to Statista, or a little under $15,000. In contrast, the average annual salary in the U.S. in 2021, based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, was $55,640. The CCP never explains how its touted prosperity and “human rights” progress don’t help the average worker.

After that long list of crimes and failures, it seems incredible that the CCP is claiming it can help human rights globally—but it is.

CCP state propaganda outlet Xinhua News published an article Feb. 28, blathering:

“China will follow its path of human rights development and contribute to the global human rights governance, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday…Qin said that a country should adhere to the path of human rights development that suits its national conditions. All parties should comprehensively promote and protect all kinds of human rights, uphold international fairness and justice, and adhere to dialogue and cooperation, said Qin. China’s human rights cause has made historic achievements as the country followed a path that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its national conditions, Qin said, stressing that China will unswervingly follow this path.”

Qin then pontificated that the CCP will not allow Tibet and Xinjiang to mar its “image.” Over the bodies of the slain and enslaved and onwards to Utopia! After all, humans are all equal when they are dead.