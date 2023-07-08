Risky Stupidity: CCP Steps Up Military Preparations as Biden Admin Courts CCP

I’ll take “stupid international diplomacy” for $500, Alex. As the Biden administration continues to try and curry favor from the genocidal Chinese Communist Party (CCP), CCP dictator Xi Jinping is ordering his army to step up military preparations.

We’re already in a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine, making one foolish move after another (to the detriment of the Ukrainians), including our latest plan to violate international norms by sending cluster bombs to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the CCP, which has repeatedly threatened military action against the U.S., is stepping up military activity even as its Premier Li Qiang facetiously avows intentions for “peace.”

As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen panders to the CCP in China soon after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China and parroted CCP propaganda, the CCP can tell that the Biden administration is weak and out of touch with reality.

From The Epoch Times, July 7:

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping urged the regime’s military to deepen war and combat planning, as Sino-U.S. relations continue to sour and the tension in the Taiwan Strait intensifies…[Xi] required the military to “deepen war and combat planning to increase the chances of victory in actual combat.”

Chang Yanting, former deputy commander of Taiwan’s Air Force and visiting professor at Tsinghua University in Taiwan, spoke to Epoch Times about why both America and Taiwan should be worried, and how the current international situation fuels the preparations.

“It’s including the military tensions between the United States and mainland China, as well as economic wars, financial wars, trade wars, technology wars, and so on,” Chang explained. “The CCP is now emphasizing ‘deepening war and combat planning,’ which is envisioning the United States as its opponent, intending to deter the United States from intervention in the Taiwan Strait.”

Chang added that “the Taiwanese cannot take it lightly. Especially the United States believes that from 2025 to 2027 is the most dangerous time for Taiwan.” While Taiwan would almost certainly have multiple nations backing it up to greater or lesser degrees (though the U.S. is changing its tune already), a good deal of bloodshed could still occur.

The CCP recently warned Taiwan and any U.S. troops helping Taiwan they were “within range” of “firepower.” It could be empty blowhard-ing… or not. After all, the CCP has infiltrated America’s institutions and even its government, possibly up to the Biden family itself. There are even reports that the sudden flood of military-age Chinese migrants at the southern U.S. border is a covert invasion of America. The CCP is preparing for war. Are we?

The CCP has killed 500 million or more of their own people, and they are certainly America’s number one enemy. We had better start taking the threat of war with China seriously because the CCP certainly is.