Janet Yellen Is Latest Biden Official to Kowtow to Murderous CCP

Unfortunately, the only rainbow that the United States is likely to see under the Biden administration is the Pride flag. But a top Chinese Communist official insincerely promised more “rainbows” for the U.S. if it panders to China’s demands, an invitation that Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen seems to be using to embarrass America on the world stage.

After Secretary of State Antony Blinken parroted Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda and weakly conceded a vital point to CCP officials during his recent China trip, it seemed the height of Biden administration international folly. But Yellen is evidently trying her best to outdo Blinken in legitimizing and sucking up to the CCP, despite China’s open and aggressive hostility to the U.S. and the CCP’s multiple ongoing abuses and crimes (such as genocide).

While the CCP rejoices at the weakening of the U.S. dollar and celebrates the apparent rise of China and the decline of America on the international stage, the Biden administration is still clueless about their threat. Even despite the CCP’s open military threats to America, the Biden administration continues to kowtow to China and legitimize the genocidal and criminal Chinese Communist Party.

CCP propaganda outlet Global Times alternated between nauseating descriptions of the mostly amicable interchanges between titular Chinese head of government Premier Li Qiang and Yellen and bashing the United States. The CCP is America’s number one enemy, and they don’t try to hide their arrogance and disdain, yet the Biden administration keeps coming back for more bad treatment. If this were a romantic relationship, we’d call it battered woman syndrome. Global Times:

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Beijing on Friday, urging the US to maintain a “rational and pragmatic” attitude and work with China to bring bilateral ties back to the right track as soon as possible, while also noting that China-US ties can see “rainbows” after a round of “wind and rain”…Li met Yellen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. During the meeting, the Chinese premier said that Chinese culture values peace above everything else, as opposed to hegemony and bullying.

This is completely bogus. The CCP came to power and maintains itself in power through mass murder, and it has repeatedly threatened other countries, including the U.S. But, of course, it’s integral to Marxist policy to lie as much as possible.

Li further noted that the two sides should strengthen communication and seek consensus on important issues in the bilateral economic field…As the Chinese premier spoke, Yellen listened, constantly smiling and nodding. Reading what appeared to be a prepared statement, Yellen said that the leaders of the two countries, during their meeting in Bali, Indonesia in November 2022, emphasized that senior officials from our countries should deepen constructive efforts on macroeconomic stability and address shared global challenges… During a speech at a roundtable with US businesses in China on Friday, [Yellen] said that “in the economic realm, regular exchanges with our Chinese counterparts can help us monitor economic and financial risks, and it can help create the conditions for a healthy economic relationship between our two countries.”

The CCP adopted a superior and scolding tone, including its demand that the U.S. “must stay true to its words in order to stabilize relations.” Meanwhile, Yellen sat there nodding like a bobble-head and seeking increased links with a country that openly hates the United States.

Not to mention, there are also the new CCP restrictions on rare earth exports from China, which controls 90% of global processing of the rare earths so essential to electronics and chips.

Related: Climate, Communism, and CBDCs: The Worst of World Economic Forum Summer 2023

Biden, Blinken, Yellen — the current administration is increasingly and embarrassingly subservient to the CCP. And that’s a terribly dangerous state of affairs for both America and the world.