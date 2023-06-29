Criminal CCP Premier’s WEF Speech Was Chock-Full of Lies

A murderous criminal by any other name is still a murderous criminal. Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the titular head of the genocidal Chinese Communist Party (CCP), was celebrated at the World Economic Forum’s conference in China as if he were a champion of human rights and progress. Yet Li heads the worst dictatorship in the world.

The CCP is history’s greatest mass murderer and continues to commit genocide, harsh persecution of religious and political dissidents, tyrannical censorship and surveillance, and other crimes. But the insidious World Economic Forum (WEF), of the plan for you to “own nothing” and enjoy it, was thrilled to welcome Li to the stage at the Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) as its featured opening speaker. Li proceeded to deliver a speech completely composed of propaganda and lies, self-righteously lecturing the world while ignoring his government’s extreme abuses.

For instance, Li pontificated, “having experienced the shocks of global crises, we should all the more cherish solidarity and cooperation… we should all the more cherish openness and sharing.” The trouble is that the CCP infiltrates governments and institutions around the world and last year was caught with illicit CCP police stations in over two dozen countries globally (including the U.S.). Spare us the flowery unity talk, Li. The CCP Premier further paid lip service to the supposed threat of “climate change,” even though China — by far the world’s biggest polluter — is increasing its coal mining.

Here’s perhaps the most outrageous section of Li’s speech:

As a responsible major country, China has all along stood firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress. Holding high the banner of peace, development and win-win cooperation, China is committed to building world peace, promoting global development and upholding the international order. Most notably, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we have focused on promoting high-quality development, realized the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects as planned, ended absolute poverty in China once and for all, and embarked on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects. Today, the Chinese economy is deeply integrated into the world economy. China has developed itself by embracing globalization, and grown into a most staunch force for globalization.

Where does one even start on such a web of lies? First, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been on the wrong side of history from the start; it came to power and maintains itself in power through mass murder and appalling injustice. There is no “human progress” under CCP rule, only ongoing human rights abuses.

Second, all of Li’s blathering about peace — he also said, “Peace is precious” — is completely insincere in the face of the CCP’s recent increased military activity and threats. From planting CCP troops in Cuba to warning Taiwan and U.S. troops that they were “within range” of “firepower” to supporting Russia as it invades Ukraine, the CCP is the last government with any leg to stand on when it comes to peace.

Li’s claim to ending “absolute poverty” in China is a lie too. The CCP played little games with statistics and standards to pretend it lifted people out of poverty when many people were still living on the equivalent of $140 a month or even less. It’s typical in Chinese cities for many people to have to share shoddily built apartments because incomes are so low that they don’t meet the most basic costs of living, according to The China Show.

The massive anti-regime protests that rocked China starting late last year and the recent evidence about Uyghur concentration camps demonstrate just how little CCP propaganda like Li’s has to do with the reality Chinese citizens have to live with. Ethnic minorities are tortured, sterilized, and brainwashed. Anti-regime protestors suffered a crackdown so harsh that it was reportedly a “Tiananmen 2.0.”

Li Qiang is a criminal complicit in genocide — and the fact that so many people from Western “democracies” applauded and praised him at WEF’s AMNC is sickening.