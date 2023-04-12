World’s Biggest Polluter China Increases Coal Mining

While the U.S. government takes aim at gas-powered cars and the World Economic Forum (WEF) advises eating bugs to save the planet, China is completely negating any supposed climate progress. China, the world’s biggest polluter, is speeding up its construction of coal mines and approval of new coal mines. No need to snack on grasshoppers — you won’t be stopping global pollution.

Reuters said that China’s increased coal mining will “support its baseload energy supply during demand spikes,” according to Liang Changxin, an official from the National Energy Administration (NEA). Liang predicted a “significant increase on [sic] last year” with over 1.36 billion kilowatts at peak energy demand this summer. That could mean power cuts enforced in some areas.

Low rainfall means less hydropower leading into the summer in China, Reuters said, creating the threat of blackouts. Chinese officials call coal an energy “ballast stone.”

But no one should be surprised — despite constant prating about “clean” or “green energy,” China has consistently been the world’s biggest polluter, ignoring its own environmental standards. For instance, according to The China Show, Chinese companies burn “recyclables” (electronics, etc.) on a large scale inside of buildings. China also takes loads of waste (plastics, etc.) from other countries, simply dropping the waste in the middle of the ocean and coming back for more (both more waste and more money).

Yet the very governments and organizations most vocal about “climate change,” including WEF and the Biden administration, also pander to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). I guess it’s a good thing that climate change alarmists have been consistently wrong in their predictions for 50 years now.

WEF’s “green tracker” and the United Nations’ projects to get to net zero carbon emissions are aiming at an impossible goal. Furthermore, both humans and the plants we eat require carbon to survive. Eliminating carbon would be suicidal. That’s right — life on earth is actually impossible without eeevil carbon. According to Reimagining Education, “Living things are made up of carbon (often they are described as being carbon-based) and need carbon to survive… All life on Earth is carbon-based” (emphasis in the original).

There’s an important fact climate crazies don’t want you to know. When WEF says it aims to “help the world reach net zero by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere,” it’s literally aiming to remove the base material for living creatures. The same goes for the $2.5 billion in “carbon management programs” the Biden administration announced in February. Not to mention “green energy” is often worse for the environment.

While Western climate crazies are actively sabotaging life on Earth, China continues to increase its pollution. But you’re supposed to sacrifice your car and hamburgers to save the planet. The world is controlled by nutcases.