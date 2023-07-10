Biden Gave Away Sensitive U.S. Military Info During CNN Interview

Was it dementia, or was Old Joe rubbing it in that we now have a two-tier justice system in the this country, such that he and his cronies can do whatever they want without fear of penalty while the entire massive apparatus of the United States government is devoted to finding new crimes for which Donald Trump can be charged? Either way, he sat for a softball interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday but ended up revealing information about our military that could make our most formidable global enemies newly emboldened and aggressive. Is there nothing Old Joe won’t do to make America weaker and more vulnerable?

Zakaria reminded Biden about “weapons that 100 nations banned, including some of our closest NATO allies. When there was news that the Russians might be using it admittedly against civilians your then press secretary said this might be — constitute war crimes.” Then he asked, “What made you change your mind and decide to give them these weapons?”

Old Joe’s answer won’t get him arrested, because he is Joe Biden, a key element of the authoritarian Left’s machine, but if Donald Trump had given the same answer, the feds would be drawing up a new indictment right now. “The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition,” Old Joe informed the world. He continued semi-coherently, “The ammunition, that they used to call them 155-millimeter weapons. This is a war relating to munitions, and they are running out of that ammunition and we’re low on it.” Will Putin send Old Joe a thank-you letter for revealing this?

Biden went on, “And so what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to, not permanently, but to allow for, in this transition period where we have more 155 weapons, these shells for the Ukrainians, to provide them with something that has a very low dud rate. It’s about — I think it’s 150, which is the least likely to be blowing.” Riiiight.

Maintaining his weak grasp on the concept of speaking in a way that makes sense to one’s hearers, Old Joe added, “And it’s not used in civilian areas. They’re trying to get through those trenches and stop those tanks from rolling. And so — but it was not an easy decision. And it’s not — we’re not signatories of that agreement. But I — it took me a while to be convinced to do it. But the main thing is they either have the weapons to stop the Russians now from their — keeping them from stopping the Ukrainian offensive through these areas, or they don’t. And I think they needed them.” So either they have them or they don’t, but in any case, they needed them. Got it, Joe!

Biden’s opponent for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was quicker on the uptake, tweeting: “Biden seems to be saying we’re sending cluster bombs to Ukraine because we’re running out of other munitions. Looks like a pretext for even more military spending to me. The time has come to offer diplomatic alternatives to war + bring both sides to negotiating table. #Kennedy24.” Trump has called for peace as well, but apparently the war in Ukraine is just too lucrative for too many of Old Joe’s friends and cronies for that to be a serious consideration.

Patriotic commentator Steve Guest, meanwhile, focused on the tactical blunder involved in Biden’s words as he tweeted, “Joe Biden broadcasting to the world that the US is low on 155mm shells. Moron. Does Biden not care that our adversaries in China are listening?” He probably isn’t thinking about that possibility at all. Can it accurately be said that Old Joe is thinking about anything at all, besides getting in front of the TV set for the next Matlock rerun?

And that’s the problem. Now the world knows that the U.S. military is low on ammunition. No one, however, need fear that the military is running low on pamphlets explaining Critical Race Theory, or warning of terrible punishments for enlisted personnel who dare to “misgender” their fellow soldiers who are men demanding to be known as women, or women who think they’re men. Old Joe Biden’s military has its priorities straight.

Biden will suffer no adverse consequences for giving away sensitive information about our military’s state of readiness. Even if China or Russia or Iran takes advantage of that information and uses it to kill Americans, Old Joe will be one person who is not held accountable. He’s a cardinal member of the Leftist elite. And so no matter what he says to Fareed Zakaria or anyone else, in terms of legal accountability he has nothing, nothing whatsoever, to worry about.