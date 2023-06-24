Laughing in Our Faces: Hunter Biden Appears at Lavish White House Dinner After Sweetheart Deal

What did you expect, that he’d be in a monastery doing penance? Just after scoring a sweetheart deal that keeps him out of prison from a corrupt and politicized Justice Department that is steadfastly ignoring mounting evidence of his influence-peddling, Hunter Biden appeared at The Big Guy’s White House for a lavish state dinner honoring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hunter’s audacity in being there so soon after his symbolic slap on the wrist from his pals in Merrick Garland’s two-tier “justice” mill is breathtaking; it is, however, likely not a bug, but a feature: the nation’s First Crackhead means to rub it in and taunt those who have been lamenting America’s compromised justice system by flaunting his freedom and his intimate connections with the political and media elites. He is untouchable, and you’re a domestic terrorist. Welcome to Biden’s America, peasants!

The UK’s Daily Mail noted Thursday that Old Joe and “Doctor” Jill “turned the black-tie event into a family affair: son Hunter and his wife Melissa, Joe’s brother James, granddaughter Naomi and her new husband Peter Neal, and daughter Ashley were all there.” So it was a real Biden Crime Family event. Besides Hunter with his crack, hookers, deals with Chinese oligarchs, and paintings that sell for more than Picassos, there was James Biden, who is, like Hunter, accused of selling access to The Big Guy, and Ashley Biden, who rendered the establishment media deaf, dumb, and blind by writing in her diary about taking showers with her father when she was a child.

Adding to the Mafia wedding flavor of the whole event was the presence of Biden Crime Family enforcer Merrick Garland, whose Orwellian-named Justice Department just gave Hunter his sweet deal while working overtime to frame and destroy Donald Trump. Trump, like Biden himself, had classified documents in his home, but this is only a crime when it comes to Trump; Trump’s real crime is that he is at this time the Biden regime’s principal opponent.

Garland, of course, indignantly rejects such allegations, sputtering that they constitute an attack on “American democracy.” He would have us believe that the fact that Hunter even had any charges against him at all indicates that all this talk about a two-tier justice system is false: “Whaddeya mean, we go after patriots but not Leftists? Look: we prosecuted Hunter Biden!” Sure you did, Merrick.

Maybe some rubes will fall for this. But the DoJ’s investigation of Hunter was simply a charade, an empty exercise in charging Hunter with something, anything, in order to take the wind out of the sails of those who claim that the Biden regime is relentlessly persecuting Trump while turning a blind eye to actual crimes committed by Leftists such as Hillary Clinton, as well as Old Joe and Hunter himself.

Hunter Biden could have been and should have been facing much worse. Back in Sept. 2020, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Finance issued a report noting that while his father was vice president, Hunter Biden was “paid millions of dollars from a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch” for his presence on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company. Hunter’s very presence on Burisma’s board was prima facie evidence of influence-peddling, as he had no experience in or knowledge of the natural gas industry. He just happened to be the son of the vice president of the United States. In a similar way, he is now a great artist.

To be a struggling artist is a cultural cliché going back to Vincent Van Gogh shivering in a garret while producing world-historical masterpieces that the public wouldn’t come to appreciate until after his tragic death. Artist Hunter, however, has paid no such dues. Even though he took up painting late in life and you can find more compelling artworks on sale for a hundred bucks at the local frame store, Hunter’s paintings have commanded eye-watering prices up to $500,000, although the latest batch was positively bargain-basement stuff, going for only $85,000. Could it be that people are snatching up Hunter’s crude daubings in order to get a few minutes of face time with the alleged president? You bet your life. But no one cares, least of all Merrick Garland.

Donald Trump is looking at hundreds of years in prison, essentially for the crime of bucking the Leftist establishment. Hunter Biden, on the other hand, is a protected member of that establishment. And so there is one system of justice for Trump and quite another for Hunter.

Blind justice? Not in America. Not anymore. And at the White House dinner, there was Hunter, rubbing it in.