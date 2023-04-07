Bargain Basement Influence Peddling: Now You Can Get a Hunter Biden Painting for Only $85,000!

If you’ve been waiting for the prices to come down on work from that hottest of new artists, Hunter Biden, now’s your chance: while the groundbreaking paintings of this new Picasso quite recently went for a cool half a million dollars, now you can get your very own Hunter Biden original, suitable for framing or wrapping fish, for the low low price of only $85,000. Does this bode ill for Hunter’s future? Will he end up being the next van Gogh, starving in a garret, with the mastery of his work only appreciated after his death? Or is access to Old Joe Biden just not in as much demand as it used to be?

It could be that Hunter’s new bargain-basement rates reflect the fact that back in February, according to USA Today, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee was asking uncomfortable questions about “who bought the art and how much they paid, after list prices initially ranged up to $500,000.” The Oversight and Accountability Committee chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky), rightly called this asking price “exorbitant” for Hunter’s work in light of the fact that he was a “novice artist,” and “questioned whether it amounted to influence peddling over federal policy.” Could Hunter Biden and others in the Biden crime family have calculated that they can keep some of the heat off if they don’t charge quite so much for Hunter’s “art”?

Whatever the reason for the price drop in these inflationary times, Hunter bestowed his new cut-rate masterpieces upon the world on Thursday in New York City. Intriguingly, the new paintings look quite different from those he displayed in his earlier exhibition. Those were brightly-colored and slightly abstracted floral arrangements and forest scenes; the new Hunter paintings are colorful rectangles and squares.

So Hunter Biden is not just an artistic savant; he is a master of different styles as well! But has anyone looked into the possibility that the ever-resourceful Hunter has a stable of artists who are turning his paintings out? Could it be that the sharp divergence in style is due to the paintings actually having been done by two different artists? A spectator at the new exhibit said: “I also love that every piece is different. You have a broad spectrum in style of his paintings and it speaks highly of him.” Or someone.

Hunter’s new paintings are part of an exhibit called “Bridging the Abstract” at the Georges Bergès Gallery in Soho. You may remember Georges Bergès. He’s the clown who insists, with a straight face, that Hunter Biden is a genuine artist. Bergès said in February: “I know that there’s a lot of politics involved at the moment which is a shame because his work is not only good, it’s important. Hunter Biden will become one of the most consequential artists in this century because the world needs his art now more than ever.”

Well, maybe. In these days of abstract art and the hatred of expertise and conventional beauty, it’s hard to tell which artworks are worthy of commanding high prices and which aren’t. Jackson Pollock became rich and celebrated with paint spatters, and Cy Twombly with scribbles, so why can’t Hunter Biden with his little colored boxes and bars? That so many people would pay top dollar for a sit-down dinner with Hunter and his dad, well, that’s just a strange happenstance! And so at the Bergès gallery on Thursday, Hunter “displayed three pieces — priced at $85,000 a pop.” Bergès explained: “I was thinking of this show as new and abstract artists. And I saw a lot of aspects of [Biden’s] work from a historical sense and it fit really nicely into the exhibition.”

Related: Hunter Biden’s (Art) Dealer Claims His Artwork Is ‘Important’

What’s in it for Georges Bergès is unclear, but wouldn’t it be an amazing coincidence if he were actually right about Hunter Biden’s artistic talent? A crackhead whose father just happens to be president of the United States and who previously took a lucrative job in a field in which he had no expertise, a man who has frequently been accused of peddling access to his father, just happens to turn out to be an amazing artist whose work commands outrageous prices. What are the odds?

“A lot of people are interested in his artwork,” Bergès insists. “The very serious people in the art world are taking note of his work.” Yeah. Let’s hope the House Oversight and Accountability Committee is paying very close attention.