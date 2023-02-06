Hunter Biden's (Art) Dealer Claims His Artwork Is 'Important'

With a House investigation into potential influence peddling via Hunter Biden’s ridiculously overpriced artwork, the first son’s shady art dealer, Georges Berges, still insists that everything is above board. Not only that, he claims that the artwork is “important,” and Berges predicts that Hunter would be “one of the most consequential artists in this century.”

“I know that there’s a lot of politics involved at the moment which is a shame because his work is not only good; it’s important,” Berges said. “Hunter Biden will become one of the most consequential artists in this century because the world needs his art now more than ever.”

Actually art experts, however, would beg to differ. Back in 2021, Sebastian Smee, a Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic for the Washington Post, said Hunter’s paintings aren’t all that great.

“Most great artists, whatever style of art they make, have been trying to make art all their lives,” Smee told Chris Cillizza, who was still working for CNN at the time. “They are fully devoted to what they do. To me, Biden seems a bit of a dabbler.”

“If I were a museum curator, I would struggle to find compelling reasons to share it with the public,” Smee added and described Hunter’s artwork, some of which was given a price tag of half a million dollars, looks much like what you might find in a café. “You see a certain kind of art in coffee shops, and some of it is OK and a lot of it is bad, and sometimes it’s surprisingly good. But you wouldn’t, unless you were related to the artist, spend more than $1,000 on it.”

Berges’s comments will do little to assuage Republican efforts to expose the possible influence-peddling scheme from which the art likely derives most of its importance. Berges himself has a shady past, having once been arrested for “terrorist threats” and assault with a deadly weapon. Not surprisingly, he also reportedly has strong ties to China.