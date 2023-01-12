Report: Charges Against Hunter Biden Could Be Imminent

U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss is getting close to making a decision on whether or not to prosecute Hunter Biden.

Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, and his team have been investigating Hunter Biden’s international business dealings and any possible connections between Hunter’s business associates and Joe Biden.

“Investigators have pored over documents related to and questioned witnesses about his overseas business dealings. They include his role on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company led by an oligarch who at the time was under investigation for corruption — a position that Hunter accepted while his father, as vice president, was overseeing Obama administration policy in Ukraine,” the New York Times reports. “They also include his equity stake in a Chinese business venture, and his failed joint venture with a Chinese tycoon who had courted well-connected Americans in both parties — at one point he gave Hunter Biden a large diamond as a gift — but was later detained by Chinese authorities.”

However, if you are hoping Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling schemes will be brought to light, don’t count on it. According to the report, sources familiar with the investigation say that Weiss “appears to be focused on a less politically explosive set of possible charges stemming from his failure to meet filing deadlines for his 2016 and 2017 tax returns, and questions about whether he falsely claimed at least $30,000 in deductions for business expenses.”

That said, Weiss is reportedly considering charging Hunter Biden, who has admitted to struggling with drugs and alcohol, with lying on a U.S. government form when he purchased a handgun in 2018. Hunter claimed on the form that he was not using drugs at the time of the purchase, though it seems likely that prosecutors will easily be able to prove otherwise.

The punishment for such a crime includes fines up to $250,000 and/or up to ten years imprisonment.

Reading between the lines, it appears that Weiss may focus on the more blatant crimes (tax evasion, lying on a government form) while leaving the crimes that entangle Joe Biden largely uninvestigated—inevitably giving Biden the opportunity to publicly claim that Hunter Biden’s business dealings were all above board. This will leave the job of investigating the Biden Crime Family to House Republicans.